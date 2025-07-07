Steelers Have Unfortunate Playoff Prediction
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been among the NFL's most active teams this offseason, and it would appear that they're in good shape to reach the playoffs for the third-straight year in a stacked AFC.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund, however, isn't quite as bullish about the Steelers' chances in 2025 due to the presence of the Baltimore Ravens within their division.
“I see them just on the outside. Maybe a bubble team,” Frelund said on 'Good Morning Football'. “If a few of those games go in a different direction, they could make it in. But it’s hard for me to say. I’m looking at their division, and I’m saying you’re not gonna pass the Ravens to win the division, which would be my most certain way for them to make the playoffs.”
Pittsburgh acquired the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith over recent months in an attempt to keep pace with the Ravens, though doing so on the field will be a tough task.
The Steelers were well-positioned to finish ahead of Baltimore and win their first AFC North title since 2020 last year, though a four-game losing streak to end the regular season ended up dooming them. Pittsburgh would go on to fall to the Ravens, who topped the division for a second-straight campaign, in the Wild Card round of the postseason.
Frelund specializes in analytics and predicts that the Steelers will win 8.3 games in 2023. She also believes that the team's pair of contests against Rodgers' old squads in the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets could have a huge say in whether or not Pittsburgh ultimately sneaks into the playoffs.
“Where are the games that could be pivotal?” she asked. “Week 1 against the Jets, that’s interesting. Are these desperate pieces going to come together in time to beat the Jets? Because that could be a pivotal game come the end of the season where that could be one of those difference making games. And then October 26. That’s when they play the Packers. That could be another one.”
