Steelers RB Goes Viral for Insane Workout
PITTSBURGH — The running back position is supposed to be one of strength for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season. Led by veteran Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson, the rushing attack will be key for the team’s success this upcoming season.
Many expect Johnson to overtake Warren for the Steelers’ starting running back, but it won’t be taken willingly. While excitement continues to build around the rookie runner, Jaylen Warren is poised for his own breakout season in Pittsburgh. He’s training like it at least, and the Steelers are excited about the competition awaiting at training camp.
Warren’s offseason training regiment gained attention recently. With the team going through their final weeks of preparation before training camp and the season begin, Warren is stepping it up to ensure his place as the starter. In a video shared on social media, the 26-year-old deployed an unusual resistance method. The 5’8” was running drills with a 200-pound soccer net attached to his back. It’s certainly a variation on the usual parachute run or sprints. In a clip shared by rbeasts_at_training on Instagram, Warren could be seen running with the net in tow.
The training continued in Maui as well. Taking to the sand and water of the beach, Warren was also getting some more work in.
Warren is hoping to put up the best numbers of his NFL career. Last season he ran for 511 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as 310 receiving yards. The year before, he accumulated 784 rushing yards, four scores and 370 receiving yards.
The dual threat that Warren offers is a huge piece of why he’s so important to the Steelers’ offense. Now as the number one option in Pittsburgh, he’s aiming to approach and surpass the 1,000-yards from scrimmage mark. If he accomplishes that, we can all point back to this summer regiment as a possible reason he took the next step with the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!