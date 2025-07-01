Steelers Have Unique Plans for Jalen Ramsey
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plans for Jalen Ramsey, but after a trade with the Miami Dolphins to add the All-Pro cornerback, they may not be looking to keep things uniform.
When the Steelers went into the offseason this spring, they needed help at cornerback. Donte Jackson was set to hit the open market and Pittsburgh needed to replace him. They did so by adding Darius Slay, who appears ready to take on the starting role opposite of Joey Porter Jr.
Now, with Ramsey, everyone is wondering how that will work. Will Ramsey play the nickel? Split time with Slay and Porter on the outside?
Or maybe move to safety?
Steelers insider Mark Kaboly believes the team has plans for everything. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kaboly shared that Pittsburgh has plans for Ramsey across the defense, working at all three positions.
"And they see Jalen Ramsey as an outside corner, slot corner, AND he can take some snaps at safety," Kaboly wrote.
In the process of acquiring Ramsey, the Steelers gave up Minkah Fitzpatrick. Without their All-Pro safety, the team is turning to DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill at the position, with Milles Killebrew as their No. 3.
Chances are that can and will change, with Ramsey being in the mix to move around, and names like Beanie Bishop and Donte Kent being available as well. Brandon Echols and Cory Trice can also play inside and outside at the corner position.
Pittsburgh could look outside of their roster for another safety, with names like Justin Simmons and Marcus Williams still available. They apparently have plans to make Ramsey their utility man, though. That may be enough to stop them from adding another option.
Everyone is trying to compare Ramsey to Charles Woodson, discussing how Woodson changed from cornerback to safety late in his career. Maybe that'll be the case for Ramsey as well. For now, though, Pittsburgh sees him playing a little bit of everything in the black and gold.
