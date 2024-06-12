Steelers Using Minkah Fitzpatrick Differently
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Minkah Fitzpatrick's production was lacking last year well behind his own standards. The five-time first-team All-Pro selection had to settle for just a Pro Bowl berth after playing in just 10 games, and making 64 total tackles - the lowest total of his career and going without an interception for the first time since entering the NFL.
While some looked at it as a down year for Fitzpatrick, Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin took responsibility for the lesser production from his star defender. Austin said he put too many responsibilities on his plate, which limited his impact.
"We all know what kind of football player he is. Like I said, the biggest thing for us as coaches is to try and get all of our guys into the best positions possible so they can play as well as they can and play up to their abilities," Austin said. "And so last year, I probably failed in that regard because we tried to have him do too much stuff and we want to get back to really what makes him special."
Fitzpatrick agreed. He felt like he was playing somewhat out of position last year. It affected his ability to create turnovers and wreak havoc on opposing passing offenses as a centerfielder. The solution? Less blitzing, less run supporting and more "Minkah Ball," a term for letting one of the smartest, most instinctual players on the Steelers play his game.
"Just let me play ball," Fitzpatrick said last week. "That's it. Minkah Ball."
Austin elaborated more on what Minkah Ball entails. It means letting Fitzpatrick play true to his spot as a free safety, react to what the offense calls and put himself in position to make game-changing plays like the league-leading and career-high six interceptions he recorded in 2022.
"Minkah's at his best when he's back a little deeper, seeing things and able to react and see the game because he's seeing it really fast," Austin said. So my job is to get back there as much as possible and keep him out of situations where he's blitzing and all that stuff. Not because he can't, but he's better doing the other things and that's where the other additions come in. You've got guys who are going to be able to handle some of those duties that he picked up last year."
Austin believes no matter what the personnel groupings are or the matchups being presented, Fitzpatrick will be able to play true to his game this season. But it won't hurt that there are some high-profile newcomers like Patrick Queen, Donte Jackson and Deshon Elliott roaming the defense, ready to chip in or completely takeover the responsibilities Fitzpatrick had been preoccupied with.
“We have a lot of talent,” Fitzpatrick said. “We have a lot of experience. We have a lot guys that can do different things. If the goal is to put the best players in the best position, I think we have the right roster. “As many great players as we can get on the field is going to help Minkah play Minkah ball.”
Austin believes the Steelers should build their secondary around Fitzpatrick. Make him a focal point with his teammates playing supporting roles, it's how you get the most out of him and this talented defense.
"No matter who's in there," Austin said. "Minkah's going to get back to being Minkah."
