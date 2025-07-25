Steelers Rookie Will Howard Has One Training Camp Goal
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard laid out his goals as he begins the first training camp of his NFL career at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
"To get better, every single day," he said. "That's all. That's all it is for me. I think every single day that I'm out here, I'm gonna try and elevate myself, elevate my game and learn something new every day and get better every single day. I've been told in my life that either you're getting better or you're getting worse every single day, so my goal is just to continue to elevate and get better."
From the moment Pittsburgh selected Howard in the sixth round at No. 185 overall, he's hammered home the point that he'll work as hard as he needs to in order to carve out a role with the team and work his way up the depth chart.
After flashing some promising signs during rookie minicamp in May, Howard admitted that it took him some time to adapt and get comfortable on day one of OTAs later that month. He eventually settled and made strides, however, setting himself up well for training camp.
Though Howard will see the field very little, if at all, in the regular season, he's still in an ideal spot from a developmental standpoint. While the 23-year-old picked up plenty of starting experience throughout his collegiate career, sitting behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph should provide him with some valuable knowledge as he further learns the ins and outs of Pittsburgh's offense.
Howard's already proven himself to be a winner, as he led Kansas State to a 9-4 record in 2023 before taking home the national title with Ohio State last season. That's a valuable trait every NFL team looks for in its signal caller, and Howard is well ahead of the curve in that regard.
The preseason should provide plenty of opportunities for Howard to demonstrate his worth. The organization will surely be keeping a close eye on his progression through training camp and into the regular season with hopes of him developing into a potential long-term solution at quarterback.
