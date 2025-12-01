Steelers Need to Make Will Howard Move

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season is finished, and it has been that way for several weeks now. Even though the organization is technically still alive in the race for the AFC North, its chances of making a run are extremely low.

Which is why the Steelers must turn to their rookie quarterback for a spark. Sixth-round pick Will Howard, the 24-year-old national championship winner with Ohio State, has yet to start a game in the NFL, but there's never been a better time to turn to the first-year player.

Change of Pace

The offense in PIttsburgh absolutely stinks. Blame the head coach. Blame their offensive cordinator. Blame their 41-year-old quarterback and his broken non-throwing wrist. It's all fair game when dissecting what exactly has gone wrong in 2025.

Regardless of where you place that blame, there are five games remaining and the Steelers are still in the middle of a divisional race. They need a spark, anything or anyone, to raise them up from this nose-dive their season has turned into.

Howard could change the pace. Sure, he might stink just as bad as the rest of the offense too, but that's irrelevant.

The risk is worth the reward. This season is done. The best they could accomplish is taking the AFC North and losing their first playoff game during Wild Card Weekend. It's an ending we can all see coming from a mile away.

Howard won't change that, barring him becoming the next Tom Brady. He can, however, bring an optimistic and determined mindset as a rookie that could become infectious on offense. If that happens, there just might be life still in Pittsburgh.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Else is Left to Do?

If nothing else, the Steelers should turn to Howard because they've run out of options. Rodgers looks awful over his last five appearances, throwing for at most 219 yards in that span and failing to eclipse 165 passing yards three times.

Backup Mason Rudolph has been abysmal in relief. In one start and three total appearances, he's thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions. The team has lost two of the three games he's played in as well.

With such poor quarterback play, that leaves only one option left on the roster. A scrappy, 24-year-old rookie who was leading the top program in the NCAA one year ago.

Escaping Pressure

There's one other element of Howard's game in the NCAA that might just help this Steelers' offense. While with Ohio State and previously with Kansas State, Howard demonstrated a consistent ability to escape the pocket when things broke down. He's not a burner with his legs, but he can navigate a collapsing pocket and get a throw off or continue the play on the run.

That escapability is key for any quarterback currently playing for the Steelers. Rodgers has struggled with it and injuries have only made it more difficult. Rudolph is pocket-passer only, and it's been a challenge for him to throw under duress. Howard's ability might not translate to the NFL level, but this is the chance for the organization to finally see what they have in the rookie.

It's time for the Steelers to hand things over to Will Howard. There's nothing else to lose.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers