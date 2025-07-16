Steelers Rookie QB Has Shot to Backup Aaron Rodgers?
After years of instability at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers completely overhauled the position group this offseason.
The organization signed veterans Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph in free agency, though Will Howard may be the most intriguing addition of the bunch.
Following a four-year stint at Kansas State, where he set the program's all-time passing touchdowns record with 48, Howard transferred to Ohio State for his final year of collegiate eligibility in 2024.
He helped lead the Buckeyes to their first national title in a decade by throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns with a 73.0 percent completion rate, all of which led the Big Ten, over 16 games.
The Steelers officially met with Howard at the NFL Combine and hosted him on a top-30 visit before selecting the 24-year-old in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 185 overall.
Howard endeared himself to the organization at rookie minicamp in May before heading to OTAs, where he didn't let an uneven start impact his overall performance.
“Day one, I just really wasn’t comfortable yet, didn’t really know where my feet were, was a little off timing,” he said at the time. “Then day two and three, I think I’ve been a lot better.”
Now, Howard is staring down his first NFL training camp. While he'll enter the year as Pittsburgh's QB No. 3 behind Rodgers and Rudolph, he's in a perfect situation from a developmental perspective.
Unlike another non first-round rookie signal caller in Tyler Shough, who is expected to perform right off the bat for the New Orleans Saints, Howard has the luxury of sitting behind two experienced players and learning at his own pace without any added pressure.
There aren't many quarterbacks in NFL history who have crafted more illustrious careers than Rodgers, making him a consummate mentor for Howard as he navigates his first professional campaign.
"He's been so awesome to me so far," Howard said in June on the 'Chipped Ham & Football' podcast. "Obviously, we've only gotten to be together for about three days, but I got a really good feeling about him, about this whole QB room. I think we already, in this past week, meshed really well, hit it off. I think we got a good vibe, good group. Aaron has been so willing to help me. He's like, 'Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, I'll be there.'"
Howard will get plenty of runway throughout the preseason as he settles in and adapts to the NFL's style of play. The odds of becoming a long-term option for the Steelers are stacked against him as a Day 3 pick, but his athleticism and strong arm are traits that could help him carve out a role in the league as a high-end backup or bridge quarterback.
Something unforeseen would have to transpire in order for Howard to enter a regular season game this year, and he may never receive a fair shot at landing the starting job before Pittsburgh shifts its attention to finding a franchise signal caller in next year's draft.
With that being said, it's tough to truly count out Howard. He's a gritty player with plenty of experience and desirable qualities for the position, so perhaps he'll defy expectations and become the next late-round success story.
