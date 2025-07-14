Steelers Returning LB Named Cut Candidate
PITTSBURGH — The inside linebacker position figures to be one of strength for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. With the return of Cole Holcomb and his expected impact, the team has three players to rotate at the inside positions. It should make their defense that much more dynamic and effective.
There is a chance, however, that the Steelers have to make some unfortunate, yet necessary decisions. Roster cuts are a yearly occurrence in the NFL, with multiple surprising names placed on the chopping block. According to team insider Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Holcomb could be that player this year. In a recent article discussing the AFC North, DeFabo noted why the veteran linebacker may not have a spot on the Steelers this season.
”Cole Holcomb, who was once a do-everything, three-down inside linebacker before a gruesome knee injury derailed his career in 2023,” he wrote. “I think Holcomb makes the team, but I’m unsure about the other.”
Holcomb hasn’t suited up for a game in the NFL since the 2023 season. That year, as DeFabo noted, he suffered a horrendous knee injury. It limited him to just eight games in 2023 and forced him to miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign.
Two years later, the 28-year-old is ready to show he still has plenty left in the tank. His health is an obvious concern, but if he can stick around, the Steelers’ linebacker depth will be significantly improved.
When Holcomb was healthy and at his best, he was a tackling machine. During his first four seasons in the NFL, he played for the Washington Commanders. He exceed 100 total tackles in two of his first three seasons. An injury in year four kept him to just seven games in what would be his final campaign in Washington.
In the spring of 2023, the Steelers signed Holcomb to a three-year contract. He would play in eight games during the 2023 season before the injury occurred. During those eight games, he quickly displayed the tackling strength that earned him his reputation. He contributed 54 total tackles, 31 individually, during those eight games.
With so much left to prove and the skill set he provides, it feels unlikely that the Steelers cut Holcomb. Unless they are absolutely certain that Patrick Queen and Peyton Wilson are all the middle linebackers they need, expect the veteran Holcomb to remain in Pittsburgh in 2025.
