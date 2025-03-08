Seahawks Open Door for Potential Steelers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to add a wide receiver this offseason and when DK Metcalf became available, his name soared up the board to the top of many lists. It was never a guarantee that the Steelers were interested in Metcalf, and never a guarantee the Seahawks would actually trade him, but their recent move certainly opens the door for both.
With the NFL free agency set to begin next week, teams from across the league are making moves to set themselves up for success in 2025. The Seahawks, who have been working with quarterback Geno Smith on a new contract, but in the midst of negotiations, took a drastic turn toward change.
In what was one of the more surprising moves of the offseason, Seattle sent Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving their quarterback position open heading into free agency. Maybe that means Sam Darnold or another veteran is a name to watch, but it certainly leaves questions to where the Seahawks go from here, and if it pushes their thoughts of trading Metcalf.
The expected price tag for Metcalf is a first and third round pick, which is something the Steelers could be willing to give up in exchange for a top tier wide receiver. The 27-year-old has never had a season with less than 900 receiving yards, and Pittsburgh has made it clear all offseason that they're looking to add a bigger name to their room.
Losing Geno Smith certainly makes you question if Metcalf is more available. If he is, the Steelers could strike quickly. They have the draft capital and the need. All they needed was the Seahawks to have an excuse to make a trade sooner rather than later.
With Geno Smith out of the picture, the door feels like it's open.
