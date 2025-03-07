All Steelers

Jaguars Give Steelers Another WR Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers just watched another interesting name become available.

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) returns a punt by the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for wide receiver depth, and while a splashy signing like Chris Godwin or Darius Slayton is the talk of the town, a new name has emerged that might fit their needs in a different role.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the release of several players as they prepare to make moves in free agency. Of those names, wide receiver/return specialist Devin Duvernay was one to hit the open market.

Duvernay, 27, is a two-time Pro Bowler as a return man and a former third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens. At 5-foot-11, just over 200 pounds, he offers capabilities as a depth wideout, but has excelled in the NFL as a returner. Something the Steelers will be looking for this offseason.

With Cordarrelle Patterson not meeting expectations in 2024, it's unlikely the team brings him back for another run. If they do, Duvernay is off the table. If they don't, the former Jacksonville Jaguar makes a lot of sense for Pittsburgh.

In just 14 returns last season, his only with the Jaguars, Duvernay totaled 351 yards, averaging over 25 yards per return on the season. His lowest mark ever came in 2023 during his final run with the Ravens, averaging 19.3.

With Jaylen Warren likely being tendered by Pittsburgh, his role is expected to expand. So, putting him back as a kick returner might not be in their plans this upcoming season. Calvin Austin is great as a punt returner, but might take on too big of a role in the offense to do everything this season as well.

So, the team could use another option. And with Duvernay likely being cheap and coming with quality special teams play, it makes sense for Pittsburgh to consider him as an option in free agency.

