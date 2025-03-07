Former Steelers WR Appearing on Joe Rogan Podcast
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has remained in the spotlight since his playing days have concluded, and he's about to collect additional publicity on a massive scale.
Per Brown's X account, he recently wrapped up an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in Austin, Texas.
Rogan, who is also a stand-up comedian and UFC commentator, hosts the show and has continuously seen it top the charts on Spotify.
A controversial and polarizing figure himself, Rogan is known to welcome on a broad range of guests who also come with extensive backgrounds and views that may not cater to the general public.
Brown certainly fits into that mold, which is why it doesn't come as a massive surprise that he's set to appear on the podcast.
The seven-time Pro Bowler and Rogan had engaged in banter on social media before and are clearly familiar with one another, even teasing the former's potential appearance on the show months in advance.
Brown has been featured on several other popular internet productions over the last year, such as "The Pivot Podcast" and "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von", so he's clearly not afraid to put himself out there.
One of the NFL's greatest receivers in the immediate past, Brown was a four-time first-team All-Pro for Pittsburgh and finished with the second-most catches (837), yards (11,207) and touchdowns (74) in franchise history behind Hines Ward.
A messy breakup with the Steelers following the 2018 season resulted in Brown being traded to the Oakland Raiders, though he'd never appear in a game for the team due to a number of different incidents, most of which played out on HBO's Hard Knocks.
He later signed with the New England Patriots and suited up for their Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins in 2019, though allegations of sexual assault led to his release.
Brown then resurfaced with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and helped them win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Tom Brady. He appeared in seven contests during the 2021 campaign, though a bizarre sequence in which he ran off the field in the middle of the team's Week 17 game versus the New York Jets effectively ended his career.
With some troubling accusations and legal troubles surrounding him, Brown has undoubtedly tarnished his reputation. There's no denying his excellence on the field, but it's impossible to overlook what he's done off of it as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!