Shedeur Sanders Sends Message After Steelers Pass
PITTSBURGH -- When it came to the Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the general consensus in the hours leading up to the draft was that the Steelers would select Shedeur Sanders with the 21st overall pick.
But when the pick came around, Derrick Harmon became the newest Steeler.
The thought by many in the media is some other team would go for Sanders before the Steelers' next pick would come around in the third round, where they were set to pick 83rd overall.
No team proved to be interested in Sanders, and he was still available at 83rd. Yet, the Steelers passed on the Colorado quarterback once again, opting instead to select Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson with their third round pick, continuing the massive drop for Sanders.
As soon as the news was official for the Steelers and Johnson, Sanders seemingly was ready to respond to the news on social media, taking to X to let his thoughts heard. While not explicitly clear that his tweet was in response to the news that the Steelers would be passing him up, Sanders took to X to say "Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING".
In Mel Kiper's first mock draft following the end of the last college season, Sanders was projected to be selected 3rd overall by the New York Giants. But when it came time for the draft, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel would all be selected before Sanders, at minimum.
At this point it is not entirely clear why Sanders has fallen this far, but it is clear that Sanders is aware of his historic fall down the draft boards.
Steelers will have many ways to go when it comes to the quarterback position. With moves such as Jalen Milroe going to the Seahawks, it is possible that one of their quarterbacks in Drew Lock or Sam Howell could become the next option for the Steelers.
