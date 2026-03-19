Steelers Mock Drafts Pointing to New First-Round Position

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are the hosts of the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be a monumental draft for the team.

With plenty of picks and a nearly entirely new personnel group, the Steelers will look to make a splash in April. There has been plenty of discussion about what direction the Steelers are likely to go in, with a recent push by multiple mock drafters to a new position group.

Both ESPN and NFL Network's most recent mock drafts point to the Steelers selecting an offensive lineman, bolstering a group that saw them take an offensive lineman in Troy Fautanu with their first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ESPN has the Steelers taking Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane with the 21st selection. Author Mel Kiper Jr. envisions Ioane as a replacement for Isaac Seumalo, who departed in free agency and signed with the Cardinals.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane (OL30) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL Network offered Clemson's Blake Miller at the No. 21 selection. Instead of mentioning Seumalo, writer Daniel Jeremiah offers up the move as competition for a disappointing lineman in Broderick Jones.

The Steelers have certainly had a roller coaster of production when it comes to their offensive line. While the pass defense was largely able to hold their own, the run defense was inconsistent and the depth was either quite good or a liability.

If they add either option, it offers the team good shot at landing more stability on the line. Overall performance year over year for the line has improved steadily since 2024, but the lack of consistency has been a concern for the team over time.

Should the Steelers draft a lineman?

When Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook stepped into starting roles the previous season due to injury issues, they were able to hold their own. That being said, that is not a guarantee of future success nor does it preclude the Steelers from adding more at the position.

While the Steelers have use for an offensive lineman, it seems that the move towards them in the draft is mostly due to their addition of Michael Pittman Jr. at wide receiver and the lack of a good quarterback available. If they are going to add at a position that theoretically already has talent, they would be more well suited looking at wide receiver or defensive back, both of which have a lot more variance in injury issues, depth and production.

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