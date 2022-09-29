Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions.

But one of those very talented players, leading receiver Diontae Johnson, said that the Steelers are closer to breaking through on offense than some might think and fellow wideout George Pickens concurred.

"I kind of agree with Diontae," Pickens said. "I feel like we're going to come together comfortably and everybody will build camaraderie."

Pickens said he's noticed small moments that signal this team has the potential to become one of the more elite units in the league. His acrobatic, one-handed, 36-yard grab from last week's game against the Browns was one of those moments.

"Those little nuggets are signs that it can spark at any time," Pickens said. "It's little lighting sparks that let us know we can be special at any time."

Pickens used the word "special" intentionally. He truly means it. Looking at the talent the Steelers offense has it's disposal, he doesn't see a reason why they shouldn't be able to turn things around and live up to their potential.

"I feel like we're special so when you have a special group, anytime it can spark," Pickens said.

