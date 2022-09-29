Skip to main content

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

George Pickens knows the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is close to breaking through.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. 

But one of those very talented players, leading receiver Diontae Johnson, said that the Steelers are closer to breaking through on offense than some might think and fellow wideout George Pickens concurred. 

"I kind of agree with Diontae," Pickens said. "I feel like we're going to come together comfortably and everybody will build camaraderie."

Pickens said he's noticed small moments that signal this team has the potential to become one of the more elite units in the league. His acrobatic, one-handed, 36-yard grab from last week's game against the Browns was one of those moments. 

"Those little nuggets are signs that it can spark at any time," Pickens said. "It's little lighting sparks that let us know we can be special at any time."

Pickens used the word "special" intentionally. He truly means it. Looking at the talent the Steelers offense has it's disposal, he doesn't see a reason why they shouldn't be able to turn things around and live up to their potential. 

"I feel like we're special so when you have a special group, anytime it can spark," Pickens said. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matt Canada Has a Message for the Steelers Offense

Diontae Johnson Says Steelers WR Need to Focus on Team Not Targets

Jets Head Coach Has Perfect Advise for Steelers - And He Doesn't Know

Steelers Cornerbacks Ready to Replace Ahkello Witherspoon

T.J. Watt Works Some at Steelers Practice

How Cam Heyward Changed His Dad's Life

Mitch Trubisky Ignoring Criticism of Steelers Offense

How Steelers Can Get Back on Track

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16438820_168388034_lowres
News

Matt Canada Has Message For Steelers Offense

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19029096_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Says Steelers WRs Must Focus on Team Over Targets

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (15)
AllSteelers+

Jets Head Coach Has Perfect Advise for Steelers - And He Doesn't Know It

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18753983_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Cornerbacks Ready to Replace Ahkello Witherspoon vs. Jets

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17393674_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Initial Week 4 Injury Report

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945026_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt Doing Some Work at Steelers Practice

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (13)
News

How Cam Heyward Changed His Dad's Life

By Noah Strackbein
IMG_1497
News

Montravius Adams Ready to Return as Starter for Steelers Defense

By Noah Strackbein