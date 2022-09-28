Steelers Cornerbacks Ready to Replace Ahkello Witherspoon vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon when they host the New York Jets in Week 4. In his place, Levi Wallace will join Cam Sutton on the outside.

Witherspoon left in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury and his return for Week 4 doesn't hold high expectations. Seen limping around the locker room after the game and then mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference, it doesn't appear likely Witherspoon will play this week.

"This is football. Next man up," Wallace said. "That's why you have a depth chart. The standard doesn't drop, we have to go out and get a win this week. It's important. We have a good team coming in this week with the Jets, and we've got to do what we've got to do."

Wallace and Sutton are prepared, though. Sutton has 10 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception. Wallace has seven tackles and two pass deflections.

"We all play off each other, we all talk about what we see," Wallace said. "We all kind of have the same demeanor - go and lock stuff up, the three of us. We love the game and we work hard."

Behind Wallace and Sutton will be third-year corner James Pierre. Pierre's role has declined since starting the season as the starter opposite of Joe Haden last season. Still, he's earned his place on the team, and Wallace sees plenty of upside in his play.

"JP is super athletic," Wallace said. "I think he's one of the most athletic corners I've seen in a while, just as a physical stance. He'll be prepared. He works hard."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Works Some at Steelers Practice

How Cam Heyward Changed His Dad's Life

Mitch Trubisky Ignoring Criticism of Steelers Offense

Hines Ward Blames Steelers Players, Not Matt Canada for Offense

How Steelers Can Get Back on Track

Minkah Fitzpatrick One of Four New Steelers Injuries

Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Dark Vikings Fan Tattoo