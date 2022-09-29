Diontae Johnson Says Steelers WRs Must Focus on Team Over Targets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense remains the biggest question mark, and downfall, of the 2022 season. But as they approach Week 4 against the New York Jets, the confidence from the players isn't fading.

The word "execution" has been floated around the locker room more than any other during this two-game losing streak. The ability of the players has teetered, and they seem to all know something will click sooner rather than later.

"We knew this coming in," wide receiver Diontae Johnson said. "It’s a new team, new players, obviously we got a new quarterback. So it's going to take time. We're going to get there. I won't count us out just yet. It's still early in the season so we still got a lot of football left. And I feel like we’re going to be fine."

The Steelers believe they have the talent, which they likely do, and that the play calls are there. Really, it comes down to figuring out what's working - but maintaining the mindset that they need to feed into the plan.

"It's on us to make the plays and the coaches put us in the right spot to get us open and whatnot," Johnson said. "And I feel like they've been doing that. We just got to play and not talk as much. Just play and it's going to all come together."

While they wait for success, Johnson's message is to remain patient and work hard.

"Just stay in your lane, keep going," he said. "You can't be drifting in other people's lanes. That's when you go to messing up and worrying about the wrong stuff, and that's not what we're doing.

"We got one focus and that's winning the game, taking each week at a time. We're going to continue to do that and help Mitch to get prepared for this week. Each and every week, actually."

Johnson is one of a few receivers on the roster who has said he's been open almost all the time and is not getting the football. However, he believes until the team finds its identity, the only thing anyone can do is keeping working as hard as they can, and stay team-oriented above anything else.

"The ball ain't going to come to me every time," he said. "So even if the ball’s not coming to me, I'm making sure I'm running my route 100% just in case they do come to me."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jets Head Coach Has Perfect Advise for Steelers - And He Doesn't Know

Steelers Cornerbacks Ready to Replace Ahkello Witherspoon

T.J. Watt Works Some at Steelers Practice

How Cam Heyward Changed His Dad's Life

Mitch Trubisky Ignoring Criticism of Steelers Offense

Hines Ward Blames Steelers Players, Not Matt Canada for Offense

How Steelers Can Get Back on Track

Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Dark Vikings Fan Tattoo