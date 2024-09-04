Spencer Anderson Drawing Former Steelers Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line arrangement continues to change as they prepare for Week 1 of the NFL season.
During Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's afternoon press conference, Tomlin addressed that left guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury during practice last week and will miss the season-opener against the Falcons. Seumalo is the second starting offensive lineman who will miss at least Week 1 after center Nate Herbig suffered a torn rotator cuff that will keep him out for the season.
Although the Steelers spent their first-round pick in the most recent NFL draft on offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, the seventh-round pick from the 2023 draft Spencer Anderson got the nod to start at left tackle. The Steelers' offensive line now includes two new starters Anderson and second-round pick Zach Frazier. Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels and Broderick Jones are returning on the offensive line.
Tomlin compared Anderson to the Steelers' seventh-round pick in the 2012 draft Kelvin Beachum due to both linemen's positional versatility. Anderson played all five positions on the offensive line during his days in Maryland, which helped the Steelers feel confident enough to draft him in the seventh-round. Last season, the Steelers made it Anderson's objective to concentrate on one spot.
"His versatility was a calling card that allowed him to sustain, but the longer he's here, you'd better specialize in a certain area," said Tomlin on Anderson. "Really his growth and development kind of reminds me a lot of Kelvin Beachum... Versatility was kind of his calling card, but then he settled into the tackle position."
Beachum, now with the Cardinals, is entering his 13th season in the NFL. Although Tomlin stressed Seumalo's injury was week-to-week, Anderson's opportunity to start is well earned. If Anderson sticks around the league for 13 years, in Tomlin's words, "Spence will be fortunate if he has a Kelvin Beachum-like story."
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.