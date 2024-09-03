Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Thanks Broncos for Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers landed Russell Wilson through free agency this spring on a veteran minimum deal. But the Super Bowl-winning quarterback isn't making under $2 million this season.
Instead, he's getting his money from the Denver Broncos, who released him despite taking on at least $39 million in a cap hit due to Wilson's guaranteed money. So, in 2024, he's making his salary - or at least a large majority of it - from the Broncos.
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wanted to express his appreciation to the Broncos for the move. On the season premiere of his podcast Footbahlin', Big Ben thanked Denver for paying Wilson this season for the Steelers.
"Thank you, Denver, for paying," Roethlisberger said. "Denver paid Russ like $38 million to go away. Which is, ok, nine-time Pro Bowler, I don’t know his stats, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl. And we’re like, ok, we’ll take him. Thank you."
The Broncos are moving forward with first-round rookie Bo Nix. As for the Steelers, they ended up moving on from their quarterback room last season, not signing Mason Rudolph, releasing Mitch Trubisky and trading Kenny Pickett. In return, they signed Wilson for almost nothing and landed Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.
Wilson won the starting job this season over Fields, but the Steelers are going to try and utilize both of their former starting quarterbacks. This could include packages where Fields is on the field as a passer or a runner.
No one knows how the season is going to play out, but Wilson brings a lot of optimism to Pittsburgh's locker room. The team and the coaching staff have a lot of faith in the nine-time Pro Bowler, and believe he could be the last piece to get them over the hump and back in the win column in the playoffs.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.