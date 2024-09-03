Steelers' Mike Tomlin Shuts Down George Pickens Concerns
PITTSBURGH -- With the Pittsburgh Steelers making final preparations for their week one opener against the Atlanta Falcons, all eyes are turning to the Steelers' offense. Russell Wilson is set to be under center an all new Arthur Smith-created offensive scheme, and their top wide receiver figures to be a huge part of it. George Pickens enters his third season in the NFL and his first as the team's top offensive weapon.
The Steelers have faith in their top pass catcher, but they aren't 100% sure what this season will bring for Pickens. It's a brand new offense with a new quarterback and new offensive line members. Despite the changes, head coach Mike Tomlin is confident that Pickens can handle the extra attention. Speaking to the media ahead of their week one matchup, Tomlin was asked if he believes Pickens can handle the extra attention positively.
"Absolutely," he said.
Tomlin made it clear that he thinks Pickens has improved significantly entering his third season with the Steelers. The production matches that, as he increased his receiving totals significantly from year one to year two. But Tomlin sees Pickens' growth not just as a receiver, but as a person and leader in the organization.
"I think he's grown in all areas," Tomlin said. "Not just in terms relative to his position. Which he has a lot of that. But the nuances of the game, getting in and out of the cuts, hand selection and so forth. He's grown in a lot of ways. Obviously as a human, he's grown in ways that you expect young guys to grow. In terms of knowledge of the game, and what it means to be a professional, and how to conduct yourself."
Pickens is coming off of his first season of 1,000-yards receiving, and that was with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph slinging passes his way. It makes sense that Tomlin has seen growth from their number one target. With the best quarterback to arrive in Pittsburgh since Pickens joined the Steelers, he's ready to show even more improvement as the team's number one receiver.
