Steelers Make Big Headlines Over Weekend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a big weekend on their hands, with a former player taking some heat, a current player making a massive announcement and Week 1 of the regular season getting very close.
We'll start with the bad. Pitt fans didn't give Kenny Pickett the warmest welcome, and instead filled Acrisure Stadium with boos during the Panthers home opener. Should they have? That's not for us to say, but the reactions that came from it were worth talking about - and, of course, we have some of our own.
Steelers superstar and former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt made a huge announcement on social media over the weekend, announcing with his wife, Dani, that the couple is expecting their first child in February of 2025. You know what they say, there's nothing better than a newborn to help recover from a long season. Hopefully, T.J. and Dani have a Super Bowl and their first child to celebrate this winter.
And a change of guard? The Steelers almost made a terrible mistake with first-round pick Troy Fautanu. At what point does the team look at their losses and realize they're only hurting themselves by trying to make change they shouldn't be making?
It's a huge week for the Steelers and the rest of the NFL, as they prepare for Week 1 in Atlanta. There is plenty to come, and Pittsburgh will work through additions, position battles and possible trades before they hit the road and head south for their season opener.
