Terrell Edmunds Lays Out Free Agency Offers, Decision to Return to Steelers

Terrell Edmunds said that comfort with the team and scheme was what led him to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Terrell Edmunds had options in front of him. His rookie contract had just expired and explored his options on the open market, but ultimately, the 2018 first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers chose to remain in the Steel City, around an organization, defense and set of teammates that were, in his own words, "comfortable".

The free agency required Edmunds to be patient. He kept in constant contact with his agent, who relayed offers from different teams around the league. The terms of their offers changed from multi-year deals to just one-year contracts and Edmunds' decision came down to where he felt he could best succeed and set himself up for the next free-agent season.

“It was just a waiting process," Edmunds said. "We were in communication with a lot of different teams. I had a lot of different offers out there but it was just like trying to figure out the best situation. Because at one point, it was going to take a two- or three-year deal, then it was a one-year deal, but it was all about the best situation.”

He found that ideal situation right at home in Pittsburgh. Signing elsewhere meant a new city to move to, new teammates to meet and a new defensive scheme to learn. Edmunds was content staying where he was and signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal in April. Once he inked his name on the dotted line, Edmunds felt free to just play football.

“It really is just the best situation, to be back with my guys," Edmunds said. "I don’t have to go meet a lot of new faces, learn a new defense and go out there and just play my game. I’m comfortable and that’s just the best situation for me.”

Now, with free agency momentarily in the rearview for him, Edmunds has turned his focus to getting the rookies and newcomers up to speed with what defensive coordinator Teryl Austin wants. Edmunds added that the defense is a selfless group that's committed to helping everyone succeed. He said battles for playing time and new contracts have taken a backseat to the team's needs.

"These are my guys. We’re all humble and we got a selfless room," Edmunds said. "No matter where you came from, what you’re status is, whatever — we’re trying to help you out and get you on point with the defensive principles. At the end of the day, it’s competition. We’ve been doing this all of our life and we’ve been competing all of our life so if you don’t like competition, you shouldn’t be here.”

