T.J. Watt Shouts Out Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers leaned on their defense in their 18-10 season-opening victory against the Atlanta Falcons. And when the Steelers' defense is called upon, T.J. Watt is always there to answer.
The former Defensive Player of the Year finished the game, literally, with a sack onto Falcons' quarterback Kirk Cousins, who felt Watt's presence all game. The star edge rusher recorded two strip sacks on Cousins, but both were called back due to the Steelers' penalties. Even if the ball had not popped loose on every down, Cousins surely sped up and was pressured by Watt.
"We go out there when our number is called and try to make as many plays as possible," said Watt after the win. "We got a lot of speed, a lot of playmakers, and a lot of offseason acquisitions. We have a fun defense to be a part of."
The fun that Watt and his teammates were having was much easier to have than a typical road game. Steeler Nation packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the point spinning Terrible Towels covering many Falcons fans' faces.
"Steeler Nation is incredible, man," said Watt after the game. "It is incredibly demoralizing for an offense to be on a silent count at their home field. Honestly, a lot of those plays go to them. The fumble I was able to land on because they had to be on a silent count at their place. Any time that happens when you have a lot of shifts and motions, snaps can go anywhere. The ball is on the ground I got to recover it."
If Steeler Nation can invigorate Watt and the Steelers' defense to play that great and hold their opponent to10 points for an away game, the defense's performance for the home-opener in two weeks against the Chargers is something to look forward to.
