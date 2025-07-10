What Aaron Rodgers Likes Most About Steelers Speedy WR
PITTSBURGH — The upcoming season for Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Calvin Austin III is a make-or-break one. The 2022 fourth-round pick is only entering his third season of NFL action after he missed the entirety of his post-draft season. Despite being a relatively young player in the league, he’s looking to take the next step and leave a mark on the Pittsburgh offense in 2025.
The Steelers have so much belief in Calvin Austin, that they are less than three weeks away from training camp and have yet to add another veteran receiver. That places Austin as the team’s number two receiver behind DK Metcalf. It’s a rise in the depth chart for the 26-year-old pass-catcher coming off a 2024 where he recorded a career-best 36 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns.
Austin’s quickly earned a reputation for being a speed demon on the field. He had multiple receptions of 30+ yards in 2024 largely due to his ability to beat one-on-one defenders with his quick feet. But heading into a huge season for the organization and himself, Austin and new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers are building a rapport. And Rodgers likes what he sees from his new number two target. Austin spoke recently with Action News 5 in Memphis and shared what the Steelers’ QB liked about his game in addition to his game-breaking speed.
”One of the first things he (Rodgers) said was about my speed,” Austin recalled. “Obviously, that’s my main thing. It’s something that got me to the point I’m at today. But one of the other things he was talking about was me going over the middle to make those tough catches. That was something that I really worked on last year and wanted to show that I’m not just a straight down-the-field speed guy.”
That recognition from Rodgers could be pivotal for the Steelers’ offense in 2025. Austin has lots to prove before becoming a top target in Pittsburgh, but the tools and glimpses are there. The opportunity and potential for more awaits him this upcoming season, and becoming a guy Rodgers can count on in the biggest moments is a goal for the young receiver.
“Tough third downs, across the middle, I’m the guy that can make those catches and show up in those big, crucial moments,” he stated. “That’s where you earn your stripes. That’s where you earn the respect of your quarterback, the team, the coaches.”
The Steelers are counting on Rodgers and the receiving corps combining for for something special this season. The organization is all-in on a Super Bowl run in 2025, and having a playmaker like Austin who can break the game open over the middle of the field will go a long way in their championship pursuit.
