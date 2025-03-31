WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Throws with Steelers' DK Metcalf
A report by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo revealed that a throwing session between Aaron Rodgers and new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf occurred over the weekend, and we now have video confirmation of the workout taking place courtesy of photographer Alex Amen (@amen.culture) on Instagram.
The pair trained at UCLA and have taken the first steps towards building rapport while the 41-year-old remains on the open market.
Rodgers has been the talk of the offseason, or at least free agency, for Pittsburgh. After losing Justin Fields on the first day of the legal tampering period to the New York Jets, the four-time MVP became its clear No. 1 target at quarterback.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings were seemingly both in the running for his services at one point or another, but neither profile as likely landing spots given that the former signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while the latter is sticking with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.
The Steelers met with Rodgers at their team facility on March 21. No contract was agreed to at that time, but the visit appears to have gone well for both sides.
Parameters of a deal have reportedly been discussed, and it feels like a matter of when, not if, he officially heads to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers signed Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason, but Rodgers would slot in as the unquestioned starter and look to help the team break their five-game losing streak in the playoffs in what may be the final year of his career.
Metcalf arrived via trade from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month and signed a five-year, $132 million extension that makes him Pittsburgh's No. 1 wide receiver until further notice.
He and Rodgers, alongside George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and Jaylen Warren among others, would form perhaps the most team's most talented offense in recent memory if the future Hall of Fame quarterback decides to take his talents to Pittsburgh.
