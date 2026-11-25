Wednesday afternoons in the NFL are usually slow. Not this week. Less than a day after Aaron Rodgers was benched by the Steelers, the veteran quarterback hopped on the Pat McAfee Show to share his side of the story, and it’s even uglier than you think.

If you have a few minutes to spare, it’s worth watching the full clip on McAfee. But here’s a quick summary of some of the wilder things that Rodgers revealed: For one, Rodgers alleged that Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy was late to and was caught snoring during meetings, and he sometimes was “a little behind” on film after games. The proverbial nail in the coffin, for Rodgers, was when McCarthy accidentally said “One, two, three, Packers!” in their locker room huddle chant during halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. (The story has since been corroborated by Steelers’ beat reporters.)

The two butted heads earlier this week on Monday over the team’s offensive playcalling, though Rodgers admitted that things had been festering for months. Rodgers added that he believes McCarthy still hasn’t forgiven him for supposedly getting him fired in 2018 back when they were on the Packers but was genuinely concerned for McCarthy’s health, noting several times that the Steelers coach was “unwell.”

Ultimately, Rodgers refused to play victim in the situation and claimed that he was only relaying the facts, and that “we know where the players stand.” As for his imminent future with the Steelers? He suggested that the team should release him after benching him for Mason Rudolph. “That ship has sailed.” The Steelers responded by releasing him late Wednesday afternoon.

As one can imagine, the NFL world was left stunned by Rodgers’s incredibly blunt, no-holds-barred rant on his soon-to-be former coach.

During his phone call with McAfee, Steelers reporters gathered around a screen listening to Rodgers while McCarthy walked through the lobby and didn’t pay any attention to the QB. That alone was a bewildering sight to behold.

Steelers practice ended about 10 minutes ago. Mike McCarthy just walked through the lobby while reporters are gathered around a phone listening to Aaron Rodgers on McAfee.



Locker room is scheduled to open post-practice, but this is just about as unprecedented of a situation as… — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 25, 2026

Afterward, the Steelers opened up the locker room following Wednesday’s practice, and backup quarterback Drew Allar got in a few words about Rodgers’s nuclear takedown before getting cut off by a teammate.

"For me, it’s kind of sad to see because I have a lot of respect for Aaron,” Allar said. Not long after, DeShon Elliott was seen gesturing to Allar to stop talking to the media, and the scrum ended.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth also briefly spoke to reporters in the locker room and was asked about his confidence level in the coaching staff moving forward.

"I’m confident,” Freiermuth said. When a reporter brought up Rodgers’s allegation that McCarthy had slept through team meetings, Freiermuth declined to comment:

"Like I said, I’m just going to focus on answering questions about the Broncos and the game on Friday. I’ve got nothing to add towards that.”

Asked TE Pat Freiermuth about his confidence in the coaching staff, their leadership and the direction they’re going in from here



Freiermuth: “I’m confident.” pic.twitter.com/71iGMFve4y — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 25, 2026

According to Rodgers’s account of his fallout with McCarthy and the Steelers, Freiermuth, one of the QB’s friends on the team, was the one who inadvertently told Rodgers that he was going to be benched.

It would seem as though Steelers players need to take a beat and talk among themselves in the wake of Rodgers’s Pat McAfee appearance, which comes at a rather inconvenient time just two days before their Friday game against the Broncos.

As for the rest of the NFL world, fans made lots of jokes at the Steelers’ expense:

mike mccarthy is gonna be so pissed when he wakes up — Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) November 25, 2026

Mike Tomlin seeing what’s happening in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/KNRBCKb1km — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 25, 2026

Text from a Pittsburgh Steelers player just now



“McCarthy has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches on demand”



MAN WHAT 🤣🤣🤣 — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) November 25, 2026

(NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed that McCarthy did, in fact, have a personal ice cream assistant.)

I’m flabbergasted. This is You Can See Everything for sports. Can this get an Oscar nom? https://t.co/NobgwoN9ra — Craig Horlbeck (@craighorlbeck) November 25, 2026

rodgers ending the interview saying "i'm not spiteful about it" — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) November 25, 2026

Ex-Steelers players James Harrison, Ryan Clark, Le’Veon Bell appear to defend Aaron Rodgers after bombshell ‘Pat McAfee’ appearance

Former Steelers players and Rodgers’s ex-teammates also chimed in, backing the four-time MVP in his fire-setting critique of his coach.

This is not the first time I have heard of the kind of things @AaronRodgers12 is talking about on @PatMcAfeeShow — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 25, 2026

Listen, the ‘rumors’ I heard before were part of the reason I was against the hire at first, but with the inside knowledge about the possibility Aaron was coming back and things between him and Mike McCarthy being good and Aaron basically cosigning that Mike was/could be the man… — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 25, 2026

Feel how you want, but word is…



“Not 1 lie told”. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 25, 2026

the craziest part about all of this? I believe about 98% of what Aaron Rodgers said .. it just comes off extremely selfish at a time where he gets benched & the steelers are still in playoff hunt .. it’s not a coincidence he aired everything out in a pat mcafee/aj hawk interview https://t.co/mgOVXUsjqy — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 25, 2026

My guy going scorched earth. Dude has the memory of an elephant and unshackled leaves no one safe. pic.twitter.com/OXpS4wcRe3 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) November 25, 2026

Unprompted text from a #Steelers player in the locker room: “It’s been a shit show. Happy it’s out there tbh.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026

Just last month, Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey acknowledged there was a “disconnect” between coaches and players.

“There’s a little bit of a disconnect here right now, just with what we want to do on the field and how we play as a team and together as a secondary vs. just throwing a playbook in their hands and the coaches saying ‘This is how it has to look.’ That’s not how football works,” Ramsey said.

Other retired NFL quarterbacks weighed in on the Rodgers-McCarthy drama, too, with longtime backup Ben DiNucci claiming he never saw McCarthy sleep in meetings during their roughly two seasons together in Dallas.

I was in Dallas with Mike for 2.5 years



- never witnessed him doze off or fall asleep, he was part of the qb meetings daily

- he didn’t call plays , Kellen Moore did

- from what I could tell he made an effort to get to know guys



I was a rookie / young guy so I wasn’t… — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) November 25, 2026

This interview may be the greatest sports interview of all time. Never seen anything like it. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) November 25, 2026

In light of the McCarthy film-watching allegations, NFL sleuths quickly unearthed an old clip of McCarthy’s Cowboys press conference when he was hired in 2020. McCarthy confessed that he lied about watching “every play of the 2019 season ... but you do what you gotta do, right?”

This soundbite always felt bigger than it was at the time. Cushioned as a joke…foreshadowing.



Ed Werder asks Mike McCarthy about him saying he watched all the film from 2019 before the hire in Dallas…the answer pic.twitter.com/Z3Quj4XDwt — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 25, 2026

Things are definitely looking like a he-said, he-said situation, and all ears will be on McCarthy’s next press conference for if and/or when the Steelers coach addressed Rodgers’s comments.

Having played his last snap in Pittsburgh, Rodgers is now subject to waivers and can be claimed anytime until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Should he clear waivers, he would become a free agent. The soon-to-turn 43-year-old has previously said the 2026 season would be his final one before retiring, and if this is the way he goes out, it would be quite the dramatic, and unceremonious, end to his NFL career.