The NFL World’s Wildest Reactions to Aaron Rodgers’s Full-Blown Takedown of Mike McCarthy
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Wednesday afternoons in the NFL are usually slow. Not this week. Less than a day after Aaron Rodgers was benched by the Steelers, the veteran quarterback hopped on the Pat McAfee Show to share his side of the story, and it’s even uglier than you think.
If you have a few minutes to spare, it’s worth watching the full clip on McAfee. But here’s a quick summary of some of the wilder things that Rodgers revealed: For one, Rodgers alleged that Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy was late to and was caught snoring during meetings, and he sometimes was “a little behind” on film after games. The proverbial nail in the coffin, for Rodgers, was when McCarthy accidentally said “One, two, three, Packers!” in their locker room huddle chant during halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. (The story has since been corroborated by Steelers’ beat reporters.)
The two butted heads earlier this week on Monday over the team’s offensive playcalling, though Rodgers admitted that things had been festering for months. Rodgers added that he believes McCarthy still hasn’t forgiven him for supposedly getting him fired in 2018 back when they were on the Packers but was genuinely concerned for McCarthy’s health, noting several times that the Steelers coach was “unwell.”
- MORE: Mike McCarthy’s Snoring, a Bad Packers Slip and More Dysfunction: Everything Aaron Rodgers Said on Pat McAfee
Ultimately, Rodgers refused to play victim in the situation and claimed that he was only relaying the facts, and that “we know where the players stand.” As for his imminent future with the Steelers? He suggested that the team should release him after benching him for Mason Rudolph. “That ship has sailed.” The Steelers responded by releasing him late Wednesday afternoon.
As one can imagine, the NFL world was left stunned by Rodgers’s incredibly blunt, no-holds-barred rant on his soon-to-be former coach.
During his phone call with McAfee, Steelers reporters gathered around a screen listening to Rodgers while McCarthy walked through the lobby and didn’t pay any attention to the QB. That alone was a bewildering sight to behold.
Afterward, the Steelers opened up the locker room following Wednesday’s practice, and backup quarterback Drew Allar got in a few words about Rodgers’s nuclear takedown before getting cut off by a teammate.
"For me, it’s kind of sad to see because I have a lot of respect for Aaron,” Allar said. Not long after, DeShon Elliott was seen gesturing to Allar to stop talking to the media, and the scrum ended.
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth also briefly spoke to reporters in the locker room and was asked about his confidence level in the coaching staff moving forward.
"I’m confident,” Freiermuth said. When a reporter brought up Rodgers’s allegation that McCarthy had slept through team meetings, Freiermuth declined to comment:
"Like I said, I’m just going to focus on answering questions about the Broncos and the game on Friday. I’ve got nothing to add towards that.”
According to Rodgers’s account of his fallout with McCarthy and the Steelers, Freiermuth, one of the QB’s friends on the team, was the one who inadvertently told Rodgers that he was going to be benched.
It would seem as though Steelers players need to take a beat and talk among themselves in the wake of Rodgers’s Pat McAfee appearance, which comes at a rather inconvenient time just two days before their Friday game against the Broncos.
As for the rest of the NFL world, fans made lots of jokes at the Steelers’ expense:
(NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed that McCarthy did, in fact, have a personal ice cream assistant.)
Ex-Steelers players James Harrison, Ryan Clark, Le’Veon Bell appear to defend Aaron Rodgers after bombshell ‘Pat McAfee’ appearance
Former Steelers players and Rodgers’s ex-teammates also chimed in, backing the four-time MVP in his fire-setting critique of his coach.
Just last month, Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey acknowledged there was a “disconnect” between coaches and players.
“There’s a little bit of a disconnect here right now, just with what we want to do on the field and how we play as a team and together as a secondary vs. just throwing a playbook in their hands and the coaches saying ‘This is how it has to look.’ That’s not how football works,” Ramsey said.
Other retired NFL quarterbacks weighed in on the Rodgers-McCarthy drama, too, with longtime backup Ben DiNucci claiming he never saw McCarthy sleep in meetings during their roughly two seasons together in Dallas.
In light of the McCarthy film-watching allegations, NFL sleuths quickly unearthed an old clip of McCarthy’s Cowboys press conference when he was hired in 2020. McCarthy confessed that he lied about watching “every play of the 2019 season ... but you do what you gotta do, right?”
Things are definitely looking like a he-said, he-said situation, and all ears will be on McCarthy’s next press conference for if and/or when the Steelers coach addressed Rodgers’s comments.
Having played his last snap in Pittsburgh, Rodgers is now subject to waivers and can be claimed anytime until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Should he clear waivers, he would become a free agent. The soon-to-turn 43-year-old has previously said the 2026 season would be his final one before retiring, and if this is the way he goes out, it would be quite the dramatic, and unceremonious, end to his NFL career.
Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.Follow kriscwong