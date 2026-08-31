11 Rookies Make Steelers 53-Man Roster

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have the group of players they will enter the 2026 regular season with. The preseason forced the coaching staff into difficult decisions, and that was best embodied by the work of their rookie class.

Credit to Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy and their staffs. Because of them, the team is going to have double the number of rookies on the initial 53-man roster that they did last season.

After a day full of surprises resulted in the organization releasing several well-respected veterans, it appears the youth movement is in full swing in Pittsburgh.

Drew Allar, Quarterback

Let's hear it for the boy who put up an impressive first preseason with the franchise. The Steelers took a gamble on Drew Allar after an intriguing and head-scratching collegiate career. So far, the gamble has the Steelers looking like early winners.

Germie Bernard, Wide Receiver

Germie Bernard has the chance to become another in a long line of productive Pittsburgh wide receivers. His preseason play was excellent, and he's earned the chance to be a key piece of the offense immediately.

Gennings Dunker, Offensive Lineman

Gennings Dunker has serious work to do in pass protection, but as a run blocker, he displays why the team took him in the third round. He's a physical monster in the trenches, and his motor never runs out. This is going to be a great learning year for the talented Iowa Hawkeye product.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daylen Everette, Defensive Back

Daylen Everette has improvements to make in order to become an every-down cornerback, but where things stand, he's an extremely exciting defensive back. He has length, speed and agility, and he can provide some pop on the special teams while developing. For a third-round pick, Everette has a ton of upside, especially in a Patrick Graham defense.

Eli Heidenreich - Running Back

The local kid did plenty in the preseason to turn heads, and it's led to him getting a chance with the active roster. What an opportunity for the Mt. Lebanon High School graduate.

Max Iheanachor, Offensive Tackle

The team's first-round pick might be the starting tackle before the 2026 regular season ends, and that's quite the achievement for Max Iheanachor. Battling through an injury suffered in training camp, he's looked like a player who can anchor the right side for years to come. The Steelers will have to deal with the growing pains, but they have a real winner in Iheanachor.

Kevin Jobity Jr., Defensive Lineman

An absolute shocker is the inclusion of Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity. Jr. The 22-year-old was quietly a strong performer all training camp and preseason. A standout showing at the preseason finale sealed a spot, and the hulking lineman is set to make an impact immediately.

Riley Nowakowski, Fullback

He doesn't stand out as an especially skilled rookie, but Riley Nowakowski provides a specific role. He gives the run game another dedicated blocker and adds some thunder to the special teams unit. If he rounds out his receiving game, he can become an all-around offensive threat.

Gabe Rubio, Defensive Lineman

Many believed his selection was an error by the Steelers, and regardless of how false that internet rumor was, there's no denying Gabe Rubio is easily the msot surprising rookie of the bunch. He was written off the moment he arrived, but as a run-stuffing option, he brings steadiness and strength. He plugs his gap and creates clogs for the offensive linemen to clear.

Robert Spears-Jennings, Safety

In the seventh round, the Steelers secured a backup safety with potential. Tidy work by the organization to round out their draft class and 53-man roster.

Kaden Wetjen, Wide Receiver/Returner

The wide receiver broke a 45-yard punt return against the Buffalo Bills, and it was a tantalizing display of what the Steelers hope he brings all season long.

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