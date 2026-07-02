Steelers Rookie Daylen Everette Has Big NFL Comparison

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette with the 85th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The move was a bit of a surprise, as many expected offensive players only in the early rounds.

The surprise might not feel so shocking as the Steelers become acquainted with the young cornerback. Through minicamp and OTAs, Everette's speed and physical traits are putting him on track to being a future starter on this team.

That's not an exaggeration, either. The Steelers see big things for their recent third-round choice, especially when his closest NFL comparison is a veteran who just inked a $60 million deal with $42 million guaranteed in free agency.

Titans New Starter is Everette's Closest NFL Comparison

When looking around the NFL, one current cornerback stands out as the closest comparison. Tennessee Titans defender Alontae Taylor signed a lucrative free-agent contract with the team earlier this year, and he's also a player the Steelers hope Everette emulates at the next level.

It starts with the looks. The players share a similar physical build, with both measuring in at 6'1" and just around 200 pounds.

Not only that, but they also both have exceptionally long reaches despite not being the tallest players at their position. That reach helped Taylor become a quality coverage corner and earn a large deal with the Titans, and that is exactly what the Steelers see in Everette.

Taylor is also a speedy defender, especially while in coverage. He has the twitchy hips to keep up with shifty receivers or to turn up field and run.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) carries the ball for a touchdown after a fumble recovery against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Everette Needs to Reach Taylor's Level

Alontae Taylor has quietly carved out a golden reputation around the NFL. He's successfully defended at least 11 passes in each of his four seasons, and he's posted four interceptions over his career, plus 7.0 sacks.

That number of passes defended is where Everette will have to prove himself. The one knock against him in the NCAA was his consistency. At Georgia, he showed excellent skills as a boundary corner and flashed brilliance as a slot corner, but there were also times when he lost focus and was beaten on routes he never should have been.

Perhaps it's a simple technical improvement, something Patrick Graham is a stickler for. If that's the case, then Everette should have an even easier time adjusting to the NFL game.

Whatever it is, the Steelers will need Everette to become as productive on the ball as his physical traits project him to be. If he can lock in and find some consistency, he will be an on-ball defender who can do damage on the outside or in the slot.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!