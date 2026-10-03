2027 NFL Draft Could Give Steelers Next Star Cornerback

PITTSBURGH -- Following the trade of Joey Porter Jr., the Pittsburgh Steelers have a glaring need in their secondary. The past two games have only exacerbated and exposed that need at cornerback, as injuries and poor performances have highlighted that piece of the defense.

The Steelers might pursue upgrades via the trade market or free agency, and they should. The secondary as currently constructed is not good enough.

That is especially true when you look at the cornerback position in Pittsburgh beyond 2026. Daylen Everette is the only player who is guaranteed to be here in 2027 and 2028, while players like Jamel Dean, Brandin Echols and Asante Samuel Jr. are playing more or less on one-year deals. That's why the Steelers need to find their next defensive building block in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Luckily, cornerback is one of the better position groups as the NCAA season develops. These players especially stick out as excellent candidates to be the future number one cornerback for the Steelers.

Ashton Hampton - Clemson

None of Clemson's season-opening loss to LSU went their way, except for cornerback Ashton Hampton's heads up reaction that landed an early-game interception. The 6'2" junior out of Florida is one of the most gifted boundary cornerbacks in this year's class. He's long and explosive in his hips, and he can inside and outside leverage against receivers. He's defended five and eight passes over his first two seasons with Clemson, and he's already broken up seven passes through the first four games of 2026.

While there is still plenty of NCAA season left, Hampton is firmly in the first-round discussion. He's one of the top corners in this class, and it's just a question of whether or not he goes on night one or two of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones (1) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelley Jones - Mississippi State

Mississippi State has several intriguing prospects on their team, and while quarterback Kamario Taylor rightly receives a ton of the attention, cornerback Kelley Jones is a name to watch as the 2027 NFL Draft nears.

The thing that stands out is how much he stands above the rest of the field. At 6'4" and over 200 pounds, he's a physical force on the outside and uses that to his advantage.

His game is far from perfect, but he brings everything you'd want for a future starting corner in the NFL. He has the size, the physicality, the demeanor and the production on the ball that scouts love. That's why he's another first-round talent the Steelers have to keep close tabs on.

LeVar Thornton Jr. - Baylor

A name that isn't quite so high up on scouts' boards, but could be a sneaky great player at the next level is LeVar Thornton Jr. from Baylor. The senior from Fort Worth, Texas has NFL size (6'3", 190 pounds) and has tons of tread on the tires compared to some other seniors in the NCAA. This is only his second year starting for Baylor, and coming off of a breakthrough 2025 performance, he's been even better in 2026.

Through the first four games, he's broken up six passes. He's still looking for his first interception on the season, but he had one that was taken away by a teammate's defensive holding penalty against Louisiana Tech.

Thornton Jr. is still trying to build his draft stock over the next few months, but that could help the Steelers. He's not a day one pick right now, but he could still be a talented boundary corner that could start opposite Everette in the near future.

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