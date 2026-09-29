Steelers Strangest Draft Pick Falling Well Below Expectations

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a gutsy victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. It wasn't pretty, and it was far from perfect, but the Steelers are 2-1 after their first AFC North battle.

The win largely came because of the Steelers' offense. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally had time in the pocket, and he delivered three touchdown passes and 292 yards in the victory. Head coach Mike McCarthy had the offense moving with a rapid pace and efficiency for a large part of the game.

Nine different players caught a pass in Week 3, but one receiver never got on the field. Rookie return man Kaden Wetjen didn't play a snap of offense, while failing to break off a kick return longer than 22 yards. As the team prepares for their fourth game, a question is emerging.

Is Wetjen worth a roster spot right now? Three games are a small sample size, admittedly, but so far the answer is a resounding no.

Steelers Big Investment Yet to Produce Return

The Steelers used a fourth-round draft pick on wide receiver and return specialist Kaden Wetjen. much to the surprise of anyone who watched football. The intention was understandable, as the Steelers tried to acquire more playmakers to revive a stagnant offense. And no one had more intrigue as a special teams weapon in the 2026 NFL Draft than Wetjen. He was a dynamic force on kick and punt returns at Iowa, and the Steelers hoped he could bring that pop to Pittsburgh.

In the preseason, Wetjen took some time to get going. He muffed a punt that drew McCarthy's ire, and spent several weeks being constructively criticized by the coaching staff.

Eventually, he responded. In the team's preseason finale, he fielded a punt at midfield and made an impressive few moves to spring himself free for the touchdown. Many thought it would be a launching point for him.

Since the regular season has kicked off, however, it seems like Wetjen hasn't taken that momentum and kept going.

Returning kicks has been uneventful. In Week 3, he fielded five, compiling 102 return yards in the process. His longest return was 22 yards. His best return came in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he picked up 27 yards. A big part of this is the special teams unit and their ability to block for him, but Wetjen's skill was supposed to transcend.

In the punt return game, he's been downright disappointing. He's returned a total of five punts through three games and has picked up just 39 yards in the process, good for just under eight yards per return. In Week 2, he showed a bit of flash with a 17 yard return, but the Steelers are desperately waiting for him to break off a big play like he did in the preseason.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) returns the kick off during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Happened to Versatility?

It would be one thing if Wetjen was also a key piece of the offense, but the Steelers have not used him on offense at all. Furthermore, it's clear that they have no plans to incorporate him.

And that’s the bigger issue regarding Wetjen on the roster. For months, we’ve heard McCarthy and his staff preach one word: versatility. In every aspect of the game, they want options and flexibility.

Yet, they are okay with having a player averaging nine snaps per game, according to data from Pro Football Reference, and doing not much of anything with said snaps?

Wetjen can easily change the narrative by taking one to the house. After all, being a special teams ace doesn’t guarantee you will find success every game. But we are waiting for him to take his moment, and in the meantime, the Steelers are losing their justification for keeping Wetjen on the active roster.

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