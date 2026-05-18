Steelers Make Roster Move Just Before OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed another player who participated in their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

After previously adding offensive lineman Greg Crippen to their offseason roster last week shortly after rookie minicamp concluded, they've now signed cornerback Tamon Lynum as well, as noted by Steelers Now's Alan Saunders.

Lynum spent the past two seasons practicing next door to the Steelers while he attended Pitt, and now he'll get a chance to further prove himself as OTAs begin.

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Tamon Lynum (8) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Malachi Fields (middle) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lynum's Collegiate Career

Lynum started off at the University of Nebraska and appeared in six games as a freshman in 2020.

He would suit up in just five contests between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns before logging 12 tackles and a sack over 12 games in 2023.

Lynum proceeded to enter the transfer portal and landed at Pitt ahead of the 2024 season. That year, he recorded 36 tackles, a sack and an interception over 13 games.

In 2025, Lynum finished with 21 tackles and an interception across 10 contests for the Panthers.

At rookie minicamp with the Steelers, Lynum discussed how thankful he was for the opportunity.

"It’s a blessing, man,” Lynum said, according to Steelers Now's Joe Smeltzer. “So thankful, thanking God every day. You know, just staying prayed up because this is what you do. Like this is what you play football for. This is what you chase the dream of, you know, being in the NFL.”

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers DB Depth

In a deep cornerback room, Lynum's chances of cracking the 53-man roster are slim to none. He could, however, secure a practice squad spot depending on how he performs throughout the summer.

Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean are set to start on the boundary for the Steelers. Jalen Ramsey should receive a healthy amount of snaps from the slot, though Brandin Echols could also get into the mix there.

Third-round rookie Daylen Everette has a chance to earn some playing time too, but Asante Samuel Jr. profiles as Pittsburgh's top reserve option behind Porter Jr. and Dean.

At safety, free agent signee Jaquan Brisker and DeShon Elliott are the projected starters. Darnell Savage has yet to officially sign his previously reported deal with the Steelers, leaving Sebastian Castro and seventh-round rookie Robert Spears-Jennings as the second-stringers for the time being.

Ramsey is also slated to move around the defense and spend some time at safety.

The likes of Donte Kent, Jack Henderson, Doneiko Slaughter, Devan Boykin, D'Shawn Jamison and Makari Paige would all appear to be on the wrong side of the roster bubble.

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