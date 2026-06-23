Aaron Rodgers' Brother Gives Steelers Reason to Draft Brendan Sorsby

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their quarterback of 2026 in Aaron Rodgers. In 2027, they'll be looking for a new starter, and Rodgers' brother just reminded them of one option they could consider a little earlier in the process.

Brendan Sorsby is the hottest name in the NFL right now as he looks to enter the Supplemental Draft and head to the pros a year early after leaving Texas Tech. The decision came from Sorsby after a Texas Judge granted his injunction to return to school, which resulted in a roar of negative feedback and other schools beginning to remove them from their schedules. Shortly after, Sorsby released a statement that he would be declaring for the Supplemental Draft.

Since then, the Steelers have been the team to watch. The team has done and is likely still doing its homework on Sorsby and could be one that attends his Pro Day in early July.

If they are interested, their quarterback's brother just made a claim that's pretty hard to ignore about Sorsby.

"Yeah, I think he’s got a higher ceiling than [Fernando] Mendoza and [Ty] Simpson," ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers said on Get Up. "I don’t mean that he’s a better player now. Both of those guys were drafted because their floor is extremely high. They are pro-ready. But from a, a pure talent standpoint, arm ability and athletic ability, he’s got a higher ceiling now. Mike [Tannenbaum] mentioned he’s got some things he’s got to clean up, and I think he will."

"He's got a higher ceiling than Mendoza and Simpson."



—@JRodgers11 on Brendan Sorsby's NFL potential 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZgVEQDyObn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 22, 2026

Would Steelers Listen?

The answer is possibly. The Steelers are going to look into the situation, but that doesn't mean that they'll like what they hear. Before football, the team is going to make a decision on the character of Sorsby and whether or not they can trust him to ever be a franchise quarterback.

If they can't, don't expect them to go after him. If they believe he is ready for a second chance, why wouldn't they go after him?

Head coach Mike McCarthy knows how to develop a quarterback as well as any coach in the NFL. The team has two young options that they are hopeful in, but they aren't giving up on their search until someone is a guarantee and has proven it.

That means there is room to add. And if Sorsby checks the boxes he needs to off the field, his ability on it may be enough for Pittsburgh to consider.

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