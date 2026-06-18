Like It or Not, Steelers Are Exploring Brendan Sorsby

Just when it seemed like the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn't have a shot at selecting Brendan Sorsby in this year's supplemental draft, the tides turned once again.

After previously being granted a temporary injunction by a judge in district court in Lubbock County that made him eligible for Texas Tech ahead of the 2026 campaign amidst his gambling scandal, Sorsby and the program have mutually parted ways following significant backlash.

As a result, Sorsby has applied to enter the supplemental draft and is scheduled to hold a Pro Day on July 10 before teams will have the chance to bid one of its picks in the 2027 NFL Draft on the high-upside signal caller.

The Steelers, among a host of other quarterback-needy teams, appear to be in the mix for Sorsby and could be willing to take a risk on him depending on how their evaluation of the 22-year-old transpires.

While Pittsburgh's supposed interest and potential deep dive into Sorsby may not be met with resounding applause, it's up to the franchise to dictate whether or not he'd work out long-term rather than basing its decision on the public perception surrounding him.

Brendan Sorsby looks to throw during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steelers Owe It To Themselves to Consider Sorsby as a Quarterback Option

As noted by The Athletic's Mike DeFabo on "The Yinziders" podcast, the Steelers are "currently doing their homework" on Sorsby and that his gambling situation "would, at this point, not automically be a disqualifier" for them.

Pittsburgh still has time to really dive into the details of Sorsby both as a player and with his off-field circumstances, meaning no concrete conclusion needs to be reached for another few weeks until the supplemental draft takes place.

It's possible that Sorsby could face some form of discipline depending on how a possible NFL investigation plays out, as Terrelle Pryor faced a five-game suspension in 2011 due to a cash-for-memorabilia incident during his time at Ohio State and was eventually taken in the third round of the supplemental draft by the Oakland Raiders.

The Steelers have some form of legal staff on hand to comb over all the details, though, and if they are confident enough to green-light Sorsby, he'd then become far more of a realistic option for the team.

Sorsby is not a slam-dunk quarterback prospect by any means, as he was inconsistent during his time as the starter at Cincinnati and needs some work mechanically while having decision-making concerns, his blend of size, arm talent and mobility make it easy to see how he could eventually grow into a star at the position.

Regardless of his bullish Pittsburgh may be about Drew Allar and Will Howard, Sorsby's ceiling is the highest of all three. His floor, on the other hand, is super low, but if all it takes is a third-rounder, it might be worth a swing in the mind of the organization.

Should the price tag in the supplemental draft fall in that range and the Steelers are willing to meet it and subsequently land him, that also wouldn't completely take them out of the running for a signal caller early in the 2027 draft if they determine Sorsby, Allar and/or Howard aren't the future at quarterback for them this season.

Pursuing Sorsby is dicey for obvious reasons, though if Pittsburgh is truly assured in its evaluation of him at all levels, it may seriously consider attempting to bring him in.

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