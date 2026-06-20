Browns Can Save Steelers From Brendan Sorsby

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of many teams keeping tabs on incoming quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The former Cincinnati and Texas Tech gunslinger is set to enter the upcoming Supplemental Draft and become an NFL player, and whether you like it or not, the Steelers have at least a cursory level of interest.

After all, the Steelers' plans for 2027 are a complete mystery. Aaron Rodgers vowed this would be his farewell tour, but some, like Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein, believe Rodgers may rescind those words. Behind him are two players with potential, as both Will Howard and Drew Allar hope the Mike McCarthy effect propels them to a starting role. Neither option is certain, and an early draft pick could be used on another QB in the next draft.

Until then, the Steelers remain interested in potential starting options like Sorsby. At the upcoming Supplemental Draft, however, another franchise might just save Pittsburgh from that opportunity altogether. Better yet, their AFC North foes, the Cleveland Browns, are the perfect team to help the Steelers avoid another questionable character at quarterback.

Why Steelers Should Avoid Sorsby

I've been very clear about my outlook on Sorsby. He's a higher-ceiling prospect than both Allar and Howard, with NFL-caliber mobility and accuracy. The 6'3", 220-pound quarterback has a few traits and the size of a starter at the next level, and it's no surprise that teams have taken an interest in him.

The flaws on the field are present, but the ones off the field are even more concerning. His involvement in gambling while in the NCAA is a concern for any potential team taking him on. While he was granted an injunction making him eligible for the 2026 collegiate season, the blowback and other circumstances have pressed Sorsby to seek greener pastures in the NFL. The Steelers are one of several franchises in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, but the concerns are too great to take the risk.

Indiana's Brendan Sorsby (15) throws before the start of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why the Browns Will Target Sorsby

if there were ever a franchise who doesn't care about risk, it's the Cleveland Browns. The Browns' projected starter is a player who they handed the richest contract ever at the time too, only for him to turn around and become an off-field distraction.

Still, the Browns are committed to Deshaun Watson. Even after legal troubles and multiple injury recoveries, Cleveland is rolling with the former first-round draft pick. Behind him is the polarizing Shadeur Sanders and a whole wrecking crew. For Cleveland, what's one more added to the bunch?

And if that's the thinking, the Steelers will watch another questionable quarterback prospect head to Cleveland. It might sting for a minute, but the Browns could very well save the Steelers from a terrible mistake.

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