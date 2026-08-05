Aaron Rodgers Shares Eye-Catching Details of Steelers Playoff Game

Aaron Rodgers was going through it both before and during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card round matchup with the Houston Texans last season.

As reported by The Athletic's Mike Silver, Rodgers was dealing with flu-like symptoms before the Steelers hosted the Texans at Acrisure Stadium

"Unsaid at the time: Rodgers had been so sick before the game that teammates and coaches had expressed hope he could mimic Michael Jordan’s iconic “Flu Game” in the 1997 NBA Finals," Silver wrote.

"Though few people beyond the Steelers’ sideline knew it, the 42-year-old quarterback had been felled by flu-like symptoms in the hours leading up to the game, making the experience even more miserable."

Rodgers commented on that entire ordeal while speaking with The Athletic ahead of Pittsburgh's training camp practice on August 1.

“I wasn’t feeling good, and I actually came over to the team hotel, and they sent me home — probably because I was pale and looked like s—,” Rodgers said.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh's Dreadful Offensive Showing vs. Houston

The Texans' calling card is their defense, which led the league in yards allowed per game (277.2) and finished second in points allowed per game (17.4) last season.

Their dominance on the end of the ball certainly translated to Pittsburgh, where they held Rodgers and company to 175 yards while forcing two turnovers, both of which turned into defensive touchdowns, all while logging four sacks en route to a 30-6 victory.

The Steelers' defense itself had a relatively impressive performance as well, forcing C.J. Stroud into three turnovers, but it was never going to be enough given how much Rodgers and Pittsburgh's offense struggled.

Head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down the following day after the loss, ending his 19-year-long stint at the helm, with Mike McCarthy later being hired as his successor.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Rodgers Go Out in a Blaze of Glory?

Unlike last year when Rodgers was less committal to the idea of retiring despite stating that he was "pretty sure" the 2025 season would be his last run, he's shut down any notions that he's at all considering suiting up again in 2027.

With 2026 serving as the swan song of his career, the hope from all parties involved is that the four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer can turn in a memorable last campaign.

An improved group of skill position players and a reunion with McCarthy, who coached him from 2006 to 2018 with the Green Bay Packers, has Rodgers set up well on paper.

The defense would appear to be well-stocked and in a strong spot under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as well, leaving most of the onus on Rodgers to come out and perform.

A playoff berth remains the expectation for the Steelers, and if Rodgers can guide the team to a win there, which would snap their seven-game playoff losing streak, he'd craft at least some sort of lasting legacy.

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