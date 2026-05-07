Analyst Knows Why Aaron Rodgers Won't Sign With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback crisis once again.

Instead of having either one mediocre quarterback or two quarterbacks fighting it out with neither being impresssive, the Steelers now possibly have three different quarterbacks with major flaws up for the job in 2026.

One such quarterback is the 2025 Steelers quarterback in veteran and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is still a free agent, but it seems he wishes to return to Pittsburgh. His saga this offseason is reminiscent of the previous offseason's tumult, but with a bit less going on.

One analyst, however, believes that the Steelers just have to offer Rodgers more money to get him back in the black and gold. John Middlekauff of The Volume took to his 3 & OUT podcast to issue his thoughts, believing Rodgers needs more money to come back

“I just think Aaron Rodgers wants a big raise,”Middlekauff said. “It’s probably gonna be my last year. I’m not playing again for $15 million. Without me last year, there’s no way you make the playoffs. I think we can all agree on that. If we look at it over a two-year span, I would say that number’s somewhere between $20-25 million, and that’s where I would guess the Steelers are balking at it a little bit.”

That would be quite the jump, and Middlekauff attempted to rationalize it from both sides, and from a personnel perspective.

“I do think this thing is simply over money, and I don’t blame Aaron. Sometimes, you have to act in your best interest, and if this is gonna be your last year, you’re not just gonna take a discount because I get to wear the Steelers uniform. You think you’re getting me easy because Mike McCarthy’s back now? You just gonna roll out Will Howard,” Middlekauff said. “I think the Steelers will eventually cave and his number will be much higher than it was last year.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Packers 2018 02 | Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

There are two concerns here, however. First of all, the Steelers likely do not want to offer him a raise after the disappointing and fairly mediocre season that Rodgers delivered in 2025. Additionally, Middlekauff does not factor in Allar into his decision making. The McCarthy aspect offers a good story for the team, but it is possible that it becomes more of a distraction than a boon when it really matters.

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