Steelers Really Don't Know What Aaron Rodgers Will Do

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out their quarterback situation and while they're staying patient, they don't seem any close to an actual answer.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rappoport, the Steelers still do not know what the answer from Aaron Rodgers will be. And for now, the 42-year-old quarterback could be coming back for his second season in Pittsburgh, or heading into retirement. The team doesn't know.

"I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers is going to play next year. It does not seem like the Steelers and Mike McCarthy know whether or not Aaron Rodgers is going to play next year. If you talk to people that know him well, they do not know if Aaron Rodgers is going to play next year,” Rapoport said. “So there does seem to be some real uncertainty about whether or not Rodgers will, in fact, play."

The Steelers have remained consistent with their approach to Rodgers questions, stating that they don't have an update but that they understand that Rodgers needs time to make his decision. Right now, they don't see to have any interest in rushing him to make a choice, but that does leave them starting quarterback-less as free agency winds down and the NFL Draft nears.

When to Expect an Answer From Rodgers

Before the 2026 NFL Draft feels like the deadline for Rodgers to make a decision. The Steelers have shown some interest in NFL Draft prospects at the position, but not enough to indicate they're stressed about needing a starter.

General manager Omar Khan said at the NFL Combine that he doesn't expect the decision to be like last year, and while free agency could've been used as a good deadline for the QB, the team is content waiting. The belief is that an answer could be coming before draft night.

Steelers Backup Plan

If Rodgers does retire, the Steelers look like a team ready to give Will Howard an opportunity. The former College Football National Champion and sixth-round pick has a lot of confidence coming from his coach, Mike McCarthy, and spent last season learning and developing behind Rodgers, who has also taken a liking to Howard.

Chances are, the Steelers would bring in competition and have Howard, Mason Rudolph, and the new addition compete. But Howard would likely be given the upper hand in the competition, with McCarthy hoping he can sculpt the young passer into the next franchise QB in Pittsburgh.

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