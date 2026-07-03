Best and Worst Case NFL Comparisons for Steelers' Drew Allar

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took a huge gamble when they selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The move gives the organization another quarterback under 25 years of age who hopefully can take over the starting job after the 2026 season.

Yes, the Steelers are waiting for Allar to sign his rookie contract. Despite this, the organization and Allar are proceeding as if it's business as usual. Head coach Mike McCarthy has praised Allar's progress, and the rookie has shared how impactful McCarthy and veteran Aaron Rodgers have been so far.

And the fact remains that because the organization took Allar in the third round, they have high hopes. Those hopes might not come to fruition, however, as Allar's development hinges on his progress under McCarthy. If everything goes according to plan, he might just end up like a recent overachiever at the position. If it doesn't, the worst-case scenario is a scary thought for the Steelers.

Best Case Scenario - Ryan Tannehill

If Allar's game rounds into form, there is serious upside to reach. With a huge frame (6'5", 225 pounds), he can add even more muscle and strength and become more physically imposing. That would only add to his cannon of an arm, and it would also help him reach a similar level that Ryan Tannehill did in the NFL.

Tannehill might not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of recent success stories, but his play, especially with the Tennessee TItans, was impressive. He settled in the pocket and posted completion percentages above 64% for the final six seasons of his NFL career.

Allar has the size and the arm to be a version of Tannehill, should his game transition to the next level.

Worst Case Scenario - Ryan Mallett

Let me paint a picture. A big, NFL-sized quarterback showcased a rocket of an arm in the NCAA. Despite not winning the big game, his arm strength and upside earned him a third-round draft pick.

No, that's not just what happened to Allar. That's also the route Ryan Mallett took before landing with the New England Patriots.

The problem for Mallett, was that he couldn't make the transition from the NCAA to the NFL. The arm strength remained, but the improvements in reading the defense and accuracy never came. He played a total of 21 games, starting eight contests, over six NFL seasons.

If Allar can't develop like the Steelers hope, the Ryan Mallett comparison will feel painfully on the nose.

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