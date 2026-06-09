Steelers' Drew Allar Has Major Questions to Answer

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up their final week of Organized Team Activities, and while it's not the most exciting portion of the offseason, it's still an important few days for the organization.

The first few weeks of the Steelers' minicamp and OTAs were marked by two notable contract extensions, with linebacker Nick Herbig and tight end Darnell Washington inking four-year deals of their own. Adding to the excitement was the installation of a brand new offensive system under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

That new system comes with several intriguing additions, like rookie quarterback Drew Allar. The Penn State signal-caller was one of the team's third-round picks in the recent NFL Draft, and this will be my first chance to see the youngster in person at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. With a few more days to make a lasting impression on the coaching staff, these are the two main things I will be looking for out of the rookie QB.

How Is The Footwork?

Allar possesses one elite quality as a quarterback prospect, and that is his booming arm strength. At 6'5", Allar has the size and frame to really sling the ball downfield. The Steelers aren't trying to rebuild his arm or throwing mechanics, but rather his footwork.

When the Steelers drafted Allar, McCarthy made it clear that he wanted to mold him into an NFL player. That meant forgoing a lot of the footwork mechanics he picked up and focused on in the NCAA.

It's now been a few weeks of rebuilding Allar from the ground up, and the biggest question is how much progress has he made with his footwork? The coaching staff has shared high praise for Allar's progress so far, but I am still skeptical. Watching firsthand is the only way to confirm how far, or little, he's come in this process.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Does Allar Look Like an NFL QB?

This is a more abstract and subjective question, but I would argue that a starting quarterback has a certain look. It's hard to describe and it's not a one-size-fits-all definition, but to quote former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart during his opinion on the 1964 case of Jacobellis v. Ohio, "I know it when I see it."

No one can know with certainty if Allar is a future starting quarterback or a bust. It's too early in the process, but some conclusions can be drawn. If Allar hasn't shown some sharper footwork and still looks like the same version of himself that was at Happy Valley, it might spell trouble for the rookie QB and the Steelers' hopes for him.

One way or another, I am going to get some real answers regarding the newest and youngest quarterback in town.

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