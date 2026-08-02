Winners and Losers From Steelers Training Camp: Week 1

PITTSBURGH -- Week 1 of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is behind us, and it was a good one.

Not only did Mike McCarthy change pretty much everything about how practice was structured, but the energy was through the roof, and some performances were just as impressive.

Leaving Saint Vincent College for the first time, there were plenty of winners in black and gold uniforms. There were also a few losers, though.

Winners

Will Howard

Howard came into training camp with tough news. Mike McCarthy named him and Drew Allar the QB3's behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, essentially "demoting" him after taking all of the backup reps in minicamp and OTAs.

Howard responded, though. He threw one interception during a two-minute drill that looked rough, but if you look past that one play, he's had the most impressive first week of any QB.

Howard is taking strides in throwing the ball deep and trying to make plays with his arm. It's not simple check downs and "don't thrown an interception" throws. He's out there making real in-game decisions, and it has looked pretty good.

It needs to continue, but Howard has impressed during Week 1 of camp.

Brandon Smith

Brandon Smith is the most surprising name at Steelers camp, right now. He took first-team reps on the first day of camp and has continued to lap names like Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen in reps with Aaron Rodgers throwing the football.

It's surprising, a little strange, and hard to figure out. It's also given him an opportunity to make plays, which he's done.

The 27-year-old has a past with both McCarthy and Rodgers and is putting his experience on display. A few over-the-middle receptions and backshoulder grabs along the sideline easily made him the first camp darling of the summer.

Will it continue? Fans looking for an exciting name to watch should hope so.

Jack Henderson

On the defensive side of the football, you can't call Jack Henderson a camp darling just yet, but you can call him a surprise.

There have been days when Henderson took nearly all of the first and second-team reps on defense at safety. That included days when Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Savage and DeShon Elliott were all on the field and full participants.

The second-year DB out of Minnesota has the size and speed to succeed in the NFL. Will his skills translate in his second season? That seems to be what the Steelers are trying to find out early in trainign camp.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs during a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DK Metcalf

The connection between Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf is notably stronger in their second year together. And yes, that helps Rodgers, but it makes Metcalf look a lot more dangerous on the football field.

Metcalf's highlight of Week 1 was a touchdown reception over Daylen Everette that had everyone excited. But that came after a two-minute drill where he caught seemingly every other pass from Rodgers.

Metcalf is still a WR1 in this league and now has the help around him to stay open. Add a connection with his quarterback and he has a ton of upside in 2026.

Asante Samuel Jr.

The Steelers' most impressive player during the first week of training camp was Asante Samuel Jr. The 26-years-old worked with the first-team throughout the week because Joey Porter Jr. is on the PUP list, and he took full advantage of it.

Samuel Jr. batted passes down against DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. every day, forcing the first breakup of the week on an out route by Pittman Jr. His highlights also included coming out of nowhere on a pass from Mason Rudolph after Pittman Jr. beat DeShon Elliott down the sideline and holding his own against Metcalf during a two-minute drill.

Samuel Jr. looks faster, quicker and more instinctual than last season, and over a full year removed from surgery, he looks ready to return to his 50-start form. Pittsburgh has a CB3 on their hands that might be an emerging star.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) participates in a practice session at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson appears to have arrived. Now, the third-year wide receiver has looked good during training camp before, but it's not the performance that stands out, it's the attitude.

There's something about Wilson that seems different. DK Metcalf described it as a higher confidence, moving on from second guessing himself on every play. That confidence is evident in his route running and attitude when he lines up on offense. Something says "I can beat you," whenever he's out there.

That wasn't there a year ago.

It needs to continue, but Wilson is easily the team's WR3 behind Metcalf and Pittman Jr. right now, and that won't change if he continues to look good.

Losers

Malik Harrison

Where is Malik Harrison? It felt like it wasn't just the fans who didn't realize he changed his number, but the coaching staff as well. Harrison wasn't out there with the first-team once, and it felt like he was bounced even further down the depth chart behind names like Jacoby Windman and Carson Bruener before the week ended.

It was a bit surprising that Harrison was on the roster heading into camp because of his $6 million cap hit, but now it's even more surprising. It doesn't appear there are any plans for him to be involved this season.

Sebastian Castro

Sebastian Castro had all the hype leaving OTAs and minicamp. Coming into training camp, there was a real expectation that he would get a chance to prove himself as the fourth safety behind Darnell Savage.

That seems to be all but over. The team signed Rayshawn Jenkins and is testing Jack Henderson and Robert Spears-Jennings well behind Castro. Maybe the coaches were less impressed than the media during minicamp.

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