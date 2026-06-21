College QBs Steelers Should Target Instead of Brendan Sorsby

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of many NFL teams doing some homework or kicking some tires on polarizing quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby. The former Texas Tech and Cincinnati gunslinger is heading for the NFL’s latest Supplemental Draft, and he has a host of suitors around the league.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Steelers, a team desperately seeking their next starting quarterback, have performed their due diligence.

But it’s also understandable to look forward to the 2027 NFL Draft class, which is already receiving high marks for their potential to lead a franchise. With so many exciting and intriguing options taking center stage in the NCAA this upcoming season, these quarterbacks are the ones the Steelers should be doing their homework on over the next few months.

CJ Bailey - NC State

Lost in the shuffle of the big names expected to come out in the next draft, players like Arch Manning and Dante Moore, is one of the most exciting players in the NCAA. NC State’s CJ Bailey has the perfect build for a franchise quarterback. Standing 6’6” and 210 pounds, he’s a dual threat that has the upside potential of Lamar Jackson. Last season, he threw for over 3,100 yards and 25 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 68.8%. He ran for an additional 215 yards and six touchdowns.

Bailey is blazing fast when he breaks contain, but he also has a knack for accurate passes. He hits receivers in stride and delivered a few impressive throws in tight windows last season that would give me tons of hope as an NFL coach.

The one thing I need to see more of from him is arm strength and velocity. Some of his deep balls seemed just a bit slow, and it’s hard to see those throws beating NFL secondaries. That’s a simple fix with the right coaching, however, and everything else about Bailey is worth taking a shot on.

CJ Carr - Notre Dame

After a spellbinding freshman year for the Fighting Irish, CJ Carr is on the NFL's radar. He's 6'3" and 210 pounds and looked like a game driver in Notre Dame's offense. He was a game manager who could create chunk plays with regularity.

Notre Dame will challenge for an NCAA title this season, and Carr is at the center of that push. It should also show the Steelers exactly what they need to make a decision on his NFL future.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

DJ Lagway - Baylor

Man, there were a few plays over DJ Lagway's time at the University of Florida that screamed "NFL quarterback." And then there were other times when the 6'3", nearly 240-pound QB looked like a complete mess under center.

It's a make-or-break season for Lagway as he transfers to Baylor. He could transform his game and find consistency in a new program, and that would launch him into the top quarterbacks in the upcoming class.

Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State

After two years at North Texas, Drew Mestemaker is taking his talents from the Mean Green to the challenge of a power conference. He was a dominant force in 2025, and it's unclear if the lack of competition led to this or if it's because Mestemaker has serious NFL potential.

Either way, the Steelers have to pay attention. If he succeeds once again, the Steelers might have another young player to target in the 2027 NFL Draft.

LaNorris Sellers - South Carolina

I’m guilty of overvaluing athletic traits in quarterbacks, and maybe that is why I remain infatuated with LaNorris Sellers. 2025 was a tough campaign for him. The production dried up, and he failed to demonstrate that he had developed the pocket presence of an NFL quarterback.

He can change that in 2026. And even if the production remains underwhelming, Sellers is arguably the top athlete at his position with a booming arm; someone will take a chance on him.

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