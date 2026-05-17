Details Emerge on Aaron Rodgers' Contract With Steelers

The financial details of Aaron Rodgers' one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers have started to come into focus.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers' deal is worth up to $25 million and will include a base salary of $22 million to $23 million.

Compensation update: Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, per sources. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 and $23 million, with up to a few million more in incentives.



The deal still needs to be finalized and signed. https://t.co/jzndq6HNM3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2026

It's a reasonable commitment for Pittsburgh to make to Rodgers, and despite representing a sizable raise from his $13.65 million base salary last season, he's still among the lowest-paid starting quarterbacks in the NFL that aren't playing on a rookie contract.

What Steelers Can Expect From Rodgers in 2026

Money was never the issue in talks with Rodgers and was far from the leading factor behind him once again waiting until late in the offseason to officially sign with Pittsburgh.

In fact, the Steelers are getting a bargain on their agreement with the four-time MVP. Malik Willis ($22.5 million) and Jacoby Brissett ($6.250 million) are the only veteran signal callers making either right around the same amount or less than Rodgers in terms of average annual value, and Brissett is in active negotiations with the Cardinals after initially signing to be Kyler Murray's backup.

Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks to ever grace an NFL field, but he simply doesn't have much left in the tank at this point.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

He's almost strictly a floor raiser, and a good one at that, but his ceiling is low. It's not of the realm of possibility that he could lead Pittsburgh to another double-digit win campaign and a playoff win, but a Super Bowl likely isn't in the cards with Rodgers behind center.

Perhaps head coach Mike McCarthy could help him turn back the clock and invokes shades of their days together with the Green Bay Packers, though the physical limitations at 42-years-old may be too great for him to overcome.

The Steelers have done an admirable job of building their most talented and balanced rosters in recent memory, though, which may increase Rodgers' margin for error.

Pittsburgh, as per usual, is going to be competitive and push for a playoff spot. At the same time, it shouldn't necessarily be content with the same outcome every year, which is why there's been a fair amount of pushback on the organization's decision to welcome Rodgers back.

There's a world where it all works out and the Steelers have a magical season that doesn't end in another Wild Card round loss. It's hard, however, to give Rodgers the benefit of the doubt in that regard at this stage of his career.

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