James Harrison Has Insane Steelers Record Prediction

Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison is incredibly bullish on the team's chances for the 2026 season.

On his "Deebo and Joe" podcast with fellow former Steeler Joe Haden, Harrison stated that he believes the team could go 16-1 in a best-case scenario while adding that 14-3 or 13-4 is their worst-case outcome.

"After we pop them on December 20, Baltimore, and then the Panthers, and then Tennessee, we're resting," Harrison said. "We done won the North. We probably sitting there fighting for [the No. 1 seed in the AFC] and fighting for the bye. Maybe 14-3, 13-4 at worst... that's my worst-case scenario... 16-1, [best-case scenario]."

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former linebacker James Harrison (92) leads the Terrible Towel wave against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What is the Steelers' Ceiling?

While Pittsburgh's roster is as talented as it has been over the last few years, going 16-1 in a best-case scenario is nearly impossible.

For example, the last team to finish with one loss during the regular season were the 2015 Carolina Panthers (15-1), who had MVP quarterback Cam Newton and the sixth-best scoring defense in the NFL.

Ironically enough, the prior instance to that was Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy and the 2011 Green Bay Packers at 15-1 after they had defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV during the 2010 campaign.

With it looking as though Rodgers and McCarthy will reunite in Pittsburgh for the 2026 season, perhaps Harrison is banking on the pair turning back the clock and having a magical run with the black and gold.

Though Harrison's optimism regarding his former team is admirable, even his perceived worst-case scenario of 14-3 or 13-4 might be too lofty of an expectation as a best-case outcome.

Rodgers isn't completely out of gas, but he's an average to slightly below average starting quarterback at 42-years-old. He's still capable of running Pittsburgh's offense at a high enough level to where it will be competitive and in contention for a playoff spot, but the ceiling isn't much higher than that.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers have surrounded the four-time MVP with a good amount of talent on offense this offseason, bringing in Michael Pittman Jr. via trade and Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft at wide receiver and Rico Dowdle as Kenneth Gainwell's replacement at running back in addition to picking offensive linemen Max Iheanachor and Gennings Dunker in the first and third rounds, respectively.

Furthermore, Pittsburgh took receiver/return man Kaden Wetjen in the fourth, tight end/fullback Riley Nowakowski in the fifth and receiver/running back Eli Heidenreich in the seventh.

On defense, the Steelers are largely returning the same core they had a year ago alongside a pair of free agent signings in safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Jamel Dean.

If their quarterback situation was in a better place, Pittsburgh could reasonably considered a serious contender in the AFC.

The team, in all likelihood, will be right in the mix for either the AFC North title or a Wild Card spot, but it's hard to imagine them even sniffing a 13-4 or 14-3 record, let alone 16-1.

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