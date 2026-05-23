Drew Allar Has Concerning Signs Coming Out of Steelers OTAs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers currently roster four quarterbacks, and its unclear whether they have any semblance of what they will be doing with the bottom three.

That being said, one writer has brought some clarity to the situation, but surely not what the Steelers wanted to hear.

The Athletic's Mike DeFabo made an appearance on 93.7 The Fan's Pomp and Joe Show, speaking out his thoughts on the rookie quarterback Drew Allar, and it was certainly not complimentary.

“This is a guy who’s not ready to play at the NFL level,” DeFabo said. “They need to do considerable work with some of his mechanics, specifically his lower half and his footwork... I’ve seen Drew Allar throw a handful of passes, but a lot of those were inaccurate passes. He’s not, to me, looked great. He’s looked like a guy that is 6-5 and has 10-inch hands and has an unbelievable arm but also needs a lot of work.”

This lines up with what else has come out of camp for Allar. He has always been known for having the right measureables for the quarterback position, as well as the arm talent. On the other hand, his other work has had a long way to go.

His footwork caught the attention of local writers, and videos of the team re-teaching him how to move his feet at the quarterback position went viral, adding to the public concern for the Penn State product.

Due to the team re-teaching many facets of the game, it is normal that much of his game will look rough at this time, the team will just have to hope that it begins to address itself through the teaching. His accuracy is a major issue, as it was in college against the highest level of opponents. Each team he will face in the NFL will be better than the best college competition he has faced, so there is reason for worry for Allar.

Why Steelers Selected Him

The question then lies in why the Steelers even selected him if they needed to work on this much of his game, which is certainly an important question to ask. It is possible they believed he would not be available much later. Right now, however, it seems like the team has uncovered a lot more deficiencies in his game than they were expecting to, which may be to the benefit of opposing teams around the league who passed on him.

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