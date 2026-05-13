Steelers Know They Have to Fix Drew Allar

The Pittsburgh Steelers are fully committed to rebuilding Drew Allar from the ground up.

During an appearance on "SportsCenter", ESPN's Brooke Pryor stated that head coach Mike McCarthy and the Steelers are focused on essentially rewiring the way Allar, a third-round pick out of Penn State, plays from a mechanical perspective while also working on his intangibles behind center.

"They're essentially uninstalling everything he has learned, and they're re-uploading their own methods, fundamentals, and mechanics with," Pryor said. "I watched Mike and QB coach Tom Arth be very intentional with Allar, who was running at about half speed, working on his footwork throughout that practice."

One quarterback is keeping us on our toes, while another is trying to stay off of his.



More on Allar on https://t.co/mDT4YhTTZR and on @SportsCenter https://t.co/WJRkBvfYBx pic.twitter.com/uUWygVirBk — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 13, 2026

Importance of Improving Mechanics for Allar

Allar, who was the only quarterback present at Pittsburgh's rookie minicamp this past weekend, received plenty of advice as he went through drills and was able to work closely with both McCarthy and Arth.

Furthermore, he took all 35 snaps during team drills and was put to the test right from the jump with a heavy workload.

McCarthy addressed the importance of possessing good footwork as a quarterback and the ways the Steelers are helping Allar grow in that regard as they integrate him into their offensive system.

"It gives you the ability to play faster," McCarthy said, per Pryor. "Gives you the ability to transition in and out of the challenges that occur throughout quarterback play. We're teaching him different than the way he's played before. He hasn't spent a lot of time under center. He's a run-and-shoot guy in high school. He's played from 9 yards deep. So there's just a lot of newness to him, but it's just like anything. When you see the response from Friday's practice, talk about it Saturday morning and then for him to go out there and do it today, that's encouraging.

"Frankly, it's really the same types of stuff that we went through with Will four weeks ago. So these are two young guys that have a lot of football in front of him, got a lot of work to do, but gosh, I mean, they're definitely wired the right way, and they bring an excellent physical skill set."

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Allar's Timeline in Pittsburgh

Allar's ceiling is that of a franchise quarterback due to his size and rocket of an arm, but he has a ways to go in just about every other aspect of the position, which is exactly why Pittsburgh is pouring so much time into helping him grow.

The 22-year-old will continue to implement the various methods and drills the Steelers have taught him thus far as OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp arrive.

Allar will then have a chance to showcase his talents during the preseason, but if the team re-signs Aaron Rodgers, it's unlikely he'll earn any playing time in the regular season.

He does have a shot of winning the backup job, however, and if he can make significant strides heading into 2027, he could potentially play his way into the starting role depending on if Pittsburgh takes a signal caller early in next year's NFL Draft or not.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!