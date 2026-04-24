Five Day 2 Players Steelers Should Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled arguably their biggest need by selecting Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor in the first round at No. 21 overall.

Now, the Steelers' attention is on nailing their Day 2 picks, which they currently hold four of. With one coming in the second round at No. 53 and three in the third round at Nos. 76, 85 and 99, Pittsburgh could fill out its roster nicely while having plenty of capital to move up.

With that, here are five players they could target and ultimately select in the second and third rounds.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Arguably the top wide receiver left on the board and one of the Steelers' top-30 visitors, Bernard is the type of well-rounded weapon the team could use in the passing game.

At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Bernard has good size for the position and uses it to his advantage as someone who can dominate over the middle of the field while having some inside-out versatility.

Bernard spent time at Michigan State and Washington before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2024 season. In his two years with the Crimson Tide, the 22-year-old recorded 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns on 114 catches.

He's not a burner and doesn't carry a ton of upside, but Bernard isn't subpar in really any area of the game. If the Steelers take him in the second round, whether that's at No. 53 or by trading up, he'd profile as a rock-solid No. 2 receiver for them for years to come.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

Another player Pittsburgh hosted for a top-30 visit, Stukes is a turnover machine who could help transform the backend of the team's defense.

A former walk-on at Arizona who tore his ACL in 2024, limiting him to four games that season, Stukes returned last year and posted four interceptions over ten games en route to earning AP Third Team All-American honors.

Stukes' athleticism flies off the screen, which is backed up by his 4.33-second 40-yard dash time, and he's also great at reading his keys. Furthermore, he possesses strong zone instincts and isn't afraid to get involved as a run defender either.

Whether he plays safety or in the nickel at the NFL level, Stukes is the type of potential difference-maker the Steelers should target in the second round.

Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

This year's interior defensive line class is pretty weak overall, but that doesn't mean there aren't several quality options left on the board entering Day 2.

Pittsburgh might not get a chance to select Ohio State's Kayden McDonald or Georgia's Christen Miller, but there's an argument for Orange as the next best name at the position.

He's not going to provide much pass rush juice right from the jump, but he has just enough quickness at 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds to believe the potential is there for him to eventually grow into a pocket pusher.

Orange's calling card, though, is his extraordinary strength, which can help him win against the pass and hold his ground as a good run defender.

Considering the uncertain future of Keeanu Benton in Pittsburgh as he enters the final year of his rookie contract while Cam Heyward nears the end of his illustrious career, Orange could step in and emerge as a starter down the line for the Steelers.

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Pittsburgh's inside linebacker group is in fine shape for the 2026 season assuming Patrick Queen sticks around heading into a contract year, but the future outlook at the position isn't great.

Malik Harrison is also set to reach free agency next offseason, and neither he or Queen have performed well enough to ensure the Steelers will look to re-sign them.

Though Payton Wilson has plenty of athleticism and is good in coverage, he comes with some question marks of his own, particularly as a run defender. He could use a true thumper next to him long-term who thrives in that area of the game, and Josiah Trotter fits the mold.

The son of four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Josiah is a physical, tough and smart player who has an argument for being the best run defender at the position in this year's class.

In his lone season at Missouri after transferring over from West Virginia, Trotter logged 84 tackles and two sacks.

He's not super athletic and needs to continue developing in coverage, but he'd slot in perfectly next to Wilson for the Steelers.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Pittsburgh is set on boundary corners for the 2026 campaign with Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean, but it could use another option in the slot.

Though Keionte Scott is one of the older prospects in the class, as he'll turn 25-years-old in August, he's plenty quick and is strong against the run while also being a versatile chess piece who can make things happen as a blitzer too.

He resembles a linebacker or box safety more so than a true cornerback. As a nickelback who can move around the defense, Scott is an intriguing target for the Steelers, even if he leaves something to be desired in coverage.

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