Five WRs Steelers Can Still Draft on Day 2

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to select a wide receiver during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, they went with Max Iheanachor, leaving wideout as a Day 2 option for them - and likely a priority.

So, who are the top options? With Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. all going in the first round, the second wave of wide receivers is a little thinner, but the opportunity to land a star is still there.

Here are the Steelers' top five options.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Denzel Boston

The Steelers were linked to Denzel Boston as a first-round option but now get a shot to draft him in the second. If he somehow slides to No. 53, it's almost a no-brainer for Pittsburgh. A tall, athletic wide receiver with super-strong hands and star upside. Why wouldn't they consider him?

The real question with Boston wouldn't be whether or not they'd draft him in the second round, it's whether or not they'd consider trading up for him. And truthfully, that answer might be yes, as they still have three third-round picks and two fourth-round picks at their disposal.

Chris Brazzell

If the Steelers want a speedy wideout who fits the second round perfectly with his value, Chris Brazzell is the move. The Tennessee star is lengthy and is a playmaker, and if the Steelers want to take a shot on someone with big-play potential every time he touches the football, Brazzell is the move.

He carries most worries than Denzel Boston in terms of on-field production. Boston has some of the best hands in the NFL and is limited by speed. Brazzell is viewed as a big-play threat but maybe not much more.

Still worth a pick, though.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Germie Bernard

Maybe the most overlooked wide receiver in the entire draft class, Germie Bernard is a great fit for the Steelers at No. 53. Capabe of playing the outside and the slot, Bernard has the speed, hands and route-running ability to make any wide receiver position work in the NFL.

He doesn't have the superstar ceiling that names like Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon have, but he's right below them. If he was part of a more fluid offense at Alabama this season, maybe he's higher on the draft board for most teams. Still, 2,203 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in college is a pretty good resume.

Zachariah Branch

The Steelers took Zachariah Branch out to dinner prior to his Pro Day and met with him at the NFL Combine. They clearly have an interest in him, and it's clear to see why.

Branch is a capable slot wide receiver as a rookie. He's able to return punts and kicks and has electrifying speed.

In the future, he can develop into much more. At Georgia, he was really just a screen option and gadget player. If he's able to continue developing, Pittsburgh should be able to turn him into a more well-rounded wideout, and as a potential third-round pick, he's got great upside.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Skyler Bell

Skyler Bell needs some working coming into the NFL, but he's got as much upside as any player in the draft class, and could end up being the steal of the draft if his potential maxes out at the professional level.

A 6-foot wideout with great hands, good route-running ability and an NCAA-leading 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, Bell has all the potential you want for a late-second-round, early third-round pick. And the Steelers would be foolish not to acknowledge that if they find themselves heading into the back half of Day 2 without a wide receiver.

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