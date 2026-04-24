Steelers Nearly Drafted Top WR Before Eagles Trade

One of the top wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft was stolen right from under the Pittsburgh Steelers' noses.

With the board falling almost perfectly for them after two of the top wide receivers in the class in Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson were selected in the top-eight, the Steelers initially seemed to have the opportunity to select USC's Makai Lemon at No. 21.

In fact, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Pittsburgh was on the phone with Lemon assuming the Dallas Cowboys were going to pick at No. 20 and take a defensive player. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up with their division rivals and snagged him.

"The Dallas Cowboys were on the clock at 20 with everyone knowing they were going defense," Rapoport said. "Pittsburgh Steelers get on the phone with Makai Lemon planning to select him next at No. 21. Except what they didn't know is the Eagles had actually traded up over them, were trying to get in contact with Lemon, but he wasn't answering because he was already on the phone with the Steelers.

From the NFL Draft: A wild story, as the #Eagles trade up for Makai Lemon... while he was on the phone with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/r1R6pQnFgi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2026

Lemon took a top-30 visit with the Steelers and could've immediately started in the slot next to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., which would have formed a dangerous trio and remedied the team's problems at the position over the last handful of years.

Forced to pivot as a result of their in-state foes grabbing Lemon, Pittsburgh took Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, who has all the tools to eventually become a plus-starter but may need time to develop and refine his technique.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steelers' Other WR Options

The Steelers still had quality receivers available to them at No. 21, such as Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, but Iheanachor took precedent there.

With Concepcion and Cooper Jr. later going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 24 and New York Jets at No. 30, respectively, Pittsburgh's options have slimmed considerably heading into Day 2.

Washington's Denzel Boston, who the team brought in for a top-30 visit and was talked about as a potential first-round pick during the pre-draft process, is arguably the top name remaining on the board.

Alabama's Germie Bernard and UConn's Skyler Bell are another pair of top-30 visitors who could land with the Steelers in the second or third round. Louisville's Chris Bell and Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II are other possible targets to keep an eye on.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!