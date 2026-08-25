Steelers Third-Round Bust Seems Inevitable at This Point

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have several intense position battles still needing resolved.

One of the more intriguing ones for the Steelers is who will backup starting running backs Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren. The one-two punch in the backfield will feature prominently in head coach Mike McCarthy’s offensive attack, but behind that duo it’s not quite clear.

Right now, there’s a small chance that 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson makes the 53-man roster. And after McCarthy’s latest words describing the kind of player he wants as the third or fourth running back, it seems inevitable that he is a bust.

"I’m not a fan of a guy that’s just an exceptional special teams player, but he doesn’t contribute on offense or defense. That's just my personal preference," he said. "We want players who can play all four downs."

Why This Hurts Johnson’s Chances With the Steelers

The Steelers viewed Johnson as a potential starter when they drafted him, but what they’ve discovered over the past year is that he is not cut out for that role. He was given the chance to be the bell cow in the team’s second preseason contest, but he struggled over his 10 carries and picked up just 39 yards.

“Can he be a first, second, and third-down player?” McCarthy asked. “I think every play caller in the league would prefer to play with running backs that can play on first, second, and third down.”

That would be okay if he could also bring special teams value. The problem that McCarthy is discovering, however, is that it’s possible Johnson doesn’t have the ability to be a three-down back and a special teams player on an NFL roster.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson Not Cut Out for Special Teams

So far, Johnson hasn’t been able to crack the special teams unit. As McCarthy points out, that is also a determining factor in making the roster.

“The (other) determining factor, a lot of times, for that third or fourth running back, is what kind of player he is on special teams,” he said. “That’s how I view it. That’s the the priority I would put it in as far as the checklist.”

Add it all up, and Johnson feels far from a roster lock. If anything, he’s a strong bet to be released during roster cutdown day. Which made Johnson appearing as the RB3 on the latest depth chart all the more confusing. It seems obvious that the running back room will consist of Dowdle, Warren and Travis Homer. That leaves no room for Johnson, and almost full certainty that the young running back will be a bust.

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