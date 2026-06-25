Former Steelers TE Slams Pat Freiermuth Mistake

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are relying on their tight end duo of Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington to be massive (pun intended) pieces of their offensive puzzle in 2026.

Under a new head coach and offensive coordinator, the hope is that the Steelers can reach a new level offensively. Helping that pursuit is their duo of versatile tight ends acting as safety valves for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But ask a former Steelers tight end, and the Steelers made a huge mistake when they selected Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Eric Ebron, who spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, recently appeared on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast and blasted the Steelers' decision to draft him over a center like Kansas City Chiefs star Creed Humphrey.

"Instead of getting (Creed) Humphrey, we get Freiermuth, as if we needed a tight end," he said. "We needed to protect this old mother f-----r (Ben Roethlisberger), and I don’t have a problem with him being the quarterback, but then make the right decisions to protect his a--. You feel what I’m saying? We don’t need more weapons. He could barely get it to the ones we had. We needed to protect him. I felt like if we could have protected him, he’s still Ben Roethlisberger, then we get that extra second or two, create a little space, get open."

Did Steelers Make Right Choice With Freiermuth?

Let's acknowledge one thing. Ebron might be bitter about the Steelers' decision five years ago. After all, that decision, along with injuries, cost Ebron his spot as the top tight end in Pittsburgh. Freiermuth surpassed him on the depth chart and earned anothe contract while Ebron ended his NFL career.

But does he have a point? When you consider that the Steelers passed on players like Humphrey or Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton in favor of Freiermuth, the criticism suddenly holds weight. While the Steelers shouldn't be criticized for taking a talented tight end with upside, they clearly missed on some better players in the long-term.

To that end, Ebron is right that the Steelers should have probably prioritized other needs in Roethlisberger's final years. The problem is that the Steelers believed they were addressing those needs at the time.

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Freiermuth's Role in 2026

Even with Freiermuth taking a bit of a backseat to Darnell Washington, there is a huge role in line for him in 2026. Freiermuth remains the team's top pass-catching option at tight end. He's not as sterling a run blocker as Washington, but the 6'5" Freiermuth has plenty to offer in the run game as well.

And after a year of working with Rodgers, Freiermuth should be in line for even more targets and receptions. With plans to pass often and quickly, having a reliable set of hands at tight end like 'Muth will be crucial. That means he's ready for a huge role in the Steelers' offense.

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