Steelers Are Back In On Pat Freiermuth

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very interesting competition unfolding as the offseason progresses. Many point toward the quarterback room and the battle between Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar as they try to land the backup roles behind Aaron Rodgers.

What many miss is the Steelers’ battle at the tight end position. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington enter the 2026 season as the team’s top options. Following the departure of Jonnu Smith and the arrival of a brand new coaching staff, the tight ends room is looking for a fresh start.

That applies even more to Freiermuth. He was paid as a top-10 tight end in 2025, but he recorded just 486 receiving yards and four touchdowns. It was a disappointing year, which made him a candidate for a contract restructure. That resulted in the team converting his salary into a signing bonus, lowering his salary cap hit for the upcoming season. Despite the setbacks and statistical regression, there are more than a few reasons to believe that Freiermuth will improve with this fresh start.

Jonnu’s Gonnu

The biggest hindrance to Freiermuth last season was one of his own teammates. The organization brought in veteran Jonnu Smith, seemingly at the request of former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and the results were bad. So much so that the Steelers cut ties with Jonnu after one season, less than a full calendar year after acquiring him and paying him over $12 million for the 2025 campaign.

Without Jonnu on the roster, Freiermuth returns to being the top pass-catching tight end on the roster. Even better, the Steelers won’t force another veteran down Freiermuth’s throat while the offense sputters. Under a new head coach and offensive coordinator, the Steelers plan to utilize multiple tight end sets that can benefit Freiermuth’s skills and return him to productivity.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) warms up for a game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Making Good on Contract

This also feels like a fresh start because of Freiermuth’s contract situation. Right now, he’s an overpaid tight relative to his production.

Maybe that all changes with Mike McCarthy and Brian Angelichio calling the shots on offense.

Furthermore, the Steelers clearly still have faith in him. The contract restructuring might feel like a demotion or shot at Freiermuth, but that’s not really the case. What happened, as first reported by Nick Farabaugh of PennLive, is the Steelers converted his salary into a signing bonus. That move does lower his cap hit, but it also keeps the actual money he will make in 2026 the same. The only difference is how that is articulated through the salary cap situation.

The Steelers haven’t lost faith in Freiermuth. Even with some reason for skepticism and doubt, the Steelers have big plans once again for the talented tight end.

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